Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A luxurious home with stunning interiors in Johannesburg

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

You can never go wrong with a white decor and this beautiful mansion in Johannesburg is a perfect example to it. The house is trendy and certainly has a futuristic vibe that adds so much character and elegance to it. Some rooms are styled to gain a pleasing contemporary vibe, but otherwise, the entire house is designed with a futuristic theme. Let’s take a tour of the house and see how the interior designers have decorated it.

1. Master bedroom

Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomBeds & headboards
Casarredo

Sandhurst home

Casarredo
Casarredo
Casarredo

The interior designer chose to go for subtle colors like off-white and cream for most of the master bedroom. However, the blue dresser and frame on top of it add character to the bedroom.

2. Guest bedroom

Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo BedroomBeds & headboards
Casarredo

Sandhurst home

Casarredo
Casarredo
Casarredo

The guest bedroom decor is very simple and neutral so that it goes with the taste of every guest that comes to live. Four colors are majorly used across the bedroom, with a terrarium on the centre table adding a pop of life.

3. Dining room

Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo Dining roomTables
Casarredo

Sandhurst home

Casarredo
Casarredo
Casarredo

Unlike the rest of the house, which is very futuristic, the dining room gives a slightly Mediterranean vibe. Even though two extreme colors, black and white, are used, the dining room somehow looks composed and relaxing.

4. Lobby

Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Casarredo

Sandhurst home

Casarredo
Casarredo
Casarredo

Since it is a big house, decorating the lobby the best will leave a lasting impression on your guests. The lobby also has a Mediterranean vibe because of the chandelier and swirling staircase.

5. Living room

Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo Living roomSofas & armchairs
Casarredo

Sandhurst home

Casarredo
Casarredo
Casarredo

The living room is a completely different setup as it is very mid-century. Take a look at the three-seater couch and the the huge painting on one of the walls. However, everything else is simple and modern, giving it a futuristic vibe.

6. Informal dining area

Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo Dining roomTables
Casarredo

Sandhurst home

Casarredo
Casarredo
Casarredo

This is one of the best informal dining area ideas ever. The interior designer chose to keep it very simple and welcoming to ensure maximum comfort. It is inspired by nature, but the black countertops of the kitchen add a modern touch to the dining area.

7. Office

Sandhurst home, Casarredo Casarredo Study/office
Casarredo

Sandhurst home

Casarredo
Casarredo
Casarredo

The house has a big office with three wall glasses. Being close to the nature helps you think and work better, which is absolutely what the interior designer was trying to achieve. The dark interiors are brightened by the natural light coming in, so that works out fine as well.

Homify has more such wonderful ideabooks for helping you design your own house.

​‘n Rustieke klip villa om van te droom!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks