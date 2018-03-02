​Modern inspiration: 5 homes with floor plans

The modern (and contemporary) style comes in various shapes and sizes, and if you don’t know what’s out there and what your options are, how are you going to know what you want (and don’t want)?
Today we’ve gathered five modern dwellings, from a traditional box-like shape to something much more unique, to help guide and inspire you.
So, start scrolling and find the modern house best suited to your tastes…
Geometry is the backbone of this detached house’s design. Strong materials like lumber and brick make for a majestic structure, but the lines and rectangles come together to create a refined masterpiece. Warm, natural hues offer a welcoming feel to the modern structure, while full-length glazing ensures the indoors are always bright and airy.
A sprawling lawn beautifully completes the exteriors!
Stepping inside the front door of this single-family house will take you to a central hall connecting the different common rooms of the home: the living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. There’s also easy access to the two-car garage. The classic streamlined design is straight-forward, and the spacious rooms make the home suitable for sizeable families and hosting social soirees.
The second floor is dedicated to the family’s private areas with bedrooms, bathrooms and even a kitchenette. There is ample space here as well, so families enjoy easy and an uncramped lifestyle.
Imagine coming home to such a stylish contemporary home everyday. The rectangular layout of the house is minimalist, but far from boring. With the thoughtful use of muted colours, clear glass windows and striking lights, the façade of this featured residence exudes total elegance and taste. Even the meticulously landscaped garden outdoors complements the stark modernity of the home perfectly.
The H-shaped home features an especially balanced, symmetrical layout. Upon entry, an intimate foyer gives way to a sprawling living area, which is the heart of the entire residence. Guests are entertained in this central hall fitted with high ceilings and an inviting view of the outdoor deck. Various rooms surround this hall including a living room, dining area, bathroom, bedroom and the garage.
Four suites on the second floor cater to a large family, sharing two bathrooms among them. The centre of the upper storey is open space, looking over the central hall below and ensuring that the entire house is always bright and well-ventilated.
Strong, mysterious and timeless. The use of dusky colours for this house’s façade adds to its appeal as the shades of grey and black highlight the hard lines of the modern design. Even the windows are tinted and the monochrome scheme is a stark contrast to well-placed natural elements such as the wooden accents in the garage and the fresh-green lawn.
Much of the first floor is taken up by an open floor plan that consists of a 21m² living area that flows into a kitchen and dining area. On the other side we locate the bathroom and storage, as well as a double garage that’s approximately 40.9 m² in size.
Take the stairs to the second floor where the master bedroom plus three bedrooms are located. En-suite bathrooms offer some luxury along with plenty of space in the corridors for comfort and ease of movement.
And we can also see that the terrace is accessible from the main bedroom.
Combining the classic country estates with the modern aesthetic, this double-storey house is built simply and beautifully with natural materials such as wood. It’s easy to imagine spending time on that lovely patio, gazing at the picturesque yard.
Common areas are on the first floor, although a bedroom and bathroom are also located here. But we feel that the stunning circular staircase is truly the most eye-catching feature of the interiors.
Four more bedrooms are up on the second floor with two bathrooms. A terrace just on top of the stairs offers a delightful view of the back yard.
Pristine and fresh with precast concrete and wooden accents, this home is both a pleasure to live in and admire. More importantly, it offers plenty of space indoors and outdoors for relaxation and recreational activities.
Inside, the spacious living room extends about 24 m². Next to it is the dining room, roughly the same size, and the kitchen. Another den or reception area offers more space for entertaining visitors, plus a single-car garage.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms that share a bathroom equipped with a modern bathtub. And how often do we get to see a house with its own private gym?
Now for something slightly different: The Modern Rural Escape.