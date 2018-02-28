​Prefab mobile homes with 3D floor plans

Judging by the giant leaps in architectural evolution (just think of the wonders that include caravans, modular homes, etc.), the houses of the future will not only be more sustainable and affordable, but also much faster to build. As prefabricated houses have already paved the way, a much wider variety is available for us to choose from. And even though prefabs are not one of the trendiest options in South Africa yet, more and more people are starting to realise how sturdy and effective they are for housing.

To get you inspired, have a look at these movable container homes, complete with dazzling design on both the inside and outside…