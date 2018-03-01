Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern house with minimalistic interiors

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Classic style houses
Minimalism isn’t new to Japanese architecture as it is practiced since a very long time. It is derived from nature, which is limitless, and therefore, houses in Japan are always decorated minimally but also depict the homeowner’s characteristics. The Japanese consider decorating homes an essential art. 

Technological advancements have made Japanese interiors even more simple. Since modern homes are built using traditional methods, the architecture is labor intensive but aesthetically pleasing. Let’s take a tour of the Ota House that is built using traditional methods but reflects modernity.

1. Overview

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Classic style houses
Spread over 370 square metres, the Ota House has a roof that resemble those of minka farm houses. Only 1/5th of the area i.e., 86.5 square meters is used to built the home, while the rest is garden area.

2. Entrance

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Classic windows & doors
The entrance is very traditional and is made entirely of wood. Bamboo is used for ceiling to keep the house cool during summers and warm during the winter season. The patterned glass separates the living room from the entrance to guard the family’s privacy.

3. Living room

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Living roomFireplaces & accessories
This is the most accurate representation of a typical Japanese living room. It has nothing more than a couch and television to give it a simple look. Like Westerners, Japanese people don’t choose to have carpets in the seating area.

4. Office

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Study/office
Unlike the entire house, the office has a rustic design. The window in front of the desk encourages creativity and boosts concentration. It is very simple and basic and the table runs through the width of the house.

5. Kitchen

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Kitchen
The kitchen is cozy, made entirely with wood, and is not only aesthetic but functional as well. The working area near the sink is finished with metal, while the different color and texture of the ceiling adds life to the design.

6. Dining room

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Living room
It is the most spacious room of the entire house and frosted sliding panels are used as doors to let natural light in but also maintain privacy. The dining table, chairs, and sofa is very modern because traditionally Japanese people sit down while eating.

7. Multipurpose room

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Media room
Many Japanese homes have a multipurpose room and it virtually doesn’t have any furniture as it is used for different reasons all the time. It can be converted into a bedroom is guests are over, a game room during birthday parties, and more.

If you love simple and minimalist interior, you can check more such ideabooks on Homify.

