A modern house with minimalistic interiors

Minimalism isn’t new to Japanese architecture as it is practiced since a very long time. It is derived from nature, which is limitless, and therefore, houses in Japan are always decorated minimally but also depict the homeowner’s characteristics. The Japanese consider decorating homes an essential art.

Technological advancements have made Japanese interiors even more simple. Since modern homes are built using traditional methods, the architecture is labor intensive but aesthetically pleasing. Let’s take a tour of the Ota House that is built using traditional methods but reflects modernity.