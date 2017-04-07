Gardening: 7 secrets to keeping your garden beautiful the whole year

We need to plan our garden by measuring the amount of land that we have available. It is very important to know how many plants that we need to buy so that we can work out what our budget should be for our garden investment.

Once we know how much land we have available, we figure out where we are going to place everything. For example, if you have a high tree that takes up a lot of space in the garden, you may want to place it in an area where there is grass and the grass must be a type that can survive and grow in the shadow of the tree.

Figure out if your plants are going to be planted in beds or if they are going to run alongside the grass. It's okay to map it all out on a piece of paper, using drawings and measurements to figure out approximately where the grass should go and where the plants should go.

Once we've planned everything, we must do some work on the land to prepare it for the plants and grass. You may need the help of a professional gardener or a landscaper, especially if your garden is large and uneven.

