​Before and after: A horrible house becomes an elegant abode

There is no telling what can happen to a space if it’s neglected for long enough. Well, you don’t need to use your imagination, because today’s ‘before and after’ piece shows us exactly how horridly a home can deteriorate if it doesn’t receive adequate TLC.

A simple paintjob and new rugs weren’t going to cut it – this house deserved a serious makeover! And with a firm commitment to the industrial style, that’s exactly what it got…