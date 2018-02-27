Your browser is out-of-date.

​Before and after: A horrible house becomes an elegant abode

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
流光 / Fluent time, 漢玥室內設計 漢玥室內設計 Living room Tiles Metallic/Silver
There is no telling what can happen to a space if it’s neglected for long enough. Well, you don’t need to use your imagination, because today’s ‘before and after’ piece shows us exactly how horridly a home can deteriorate if it doesn’t receive adequate TLC.

A simple paintjob and new rugs weren’t going to cut it – this house deserved a serious makeover! And with a firm commitment to the industrial style, that’s exactly what it got…

Before: Not only was the place a cluttered mess, but those walls didn’t do anything to entice us to enter.

騎樓改造前 漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

騎樓改造前

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

Before: With that hideous lighting and tiny windows, no wonder this kitchen rarely got some action.

廚房改造前 漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

廚房改造前

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

Before: Ditto for the bedroom – no sweet dreams to be had in this tiny, gloomy and cluttered space!

臥室改造前 漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

臥室改造前

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

Before: Who can work like this? There’s no space for writing, no storage areas, and on what are we supposed to sit?

臥室改造前 漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

臥室改造前

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

Before: Although the living room walls had some potential, the rest of the space was severely neglected.

客廳改造前 漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

客廳改造前

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

Before: One look at those outdated tiles, and we can fully understand why a makeover was deemed crucial.

浴室改造前 漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

浴室改造前

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

After: How enticing and mysterious is that new façade? So much texture and character is enjoyed, thanks to the wood, brick and metal – who doesn’t love the industrial style?

騎樓 漢玥室內設計 Wooden doors Solid Wood Brown
漢玥室內設計

騎樓

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

After: Although no generous windows can be spotted, the space does feel lighter thanks to an open-plan layout, plus the dazzling lighting fixtures.

客廳 漢玥室內設計 Living room Tiles Metallic/Silver
漢玥室內設計

客廳

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

After: Now this is one kitchen we surely wouldn’t mind spending some quality time in! Perfect for cooking and socialising!

廚房 漢玥室內設計 Built-in kitchens Concrete Metallic/Silver
漢玥室內設計

廚房

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

After: That wooden panelling becomes the main focal piece in this stunning bedroom. And what do you think of those gorgeous niches?

臥室 漢玥室內設計 Industrial style bedroom Wood Wood effect
漢玥室內設計

臥室

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

After: Some fresh air and natural lighting fills the room via the glass doors, which lead out onto a minimalist/Asian-style balcony.

臥室 漢玥室內設計 Industrial style bedroom Metallic/Silver
漢玥室內設計

臥室

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

After: Glass walls separate the bathroom from the living area, yet the heavy curtains are ideal for maintaining privacy.

浴室 漢玥室內設計 Industrial style bathroom Tiles Metallic/Silver
漢玥室內設計

浴室

漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計
漢玥室內設計

After: There was even enough space for a slim little courtyard/conservatory, ensuring a touch of green freshness for this house’s new look.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now for some local flavour; let’s see An upgrade of an outdated Pretoria home.

Tour of an ocean facing luxurious villa in Cape Town
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house’s new look?

Discover home inspiration!

