Tour of an ocean facing luxurious villa in Cape Town

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Avenue Fresnaye Villa, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses
Everyone loves to be as close to nature as possible and if you are one of them, then this villa is definitely what your dream house should look like. Nestled in the forests, with mountains in the background and an endless ocean in the front. Let’s take a tour of this luxurious villa that is located in Cape Town.

1. Outdoors in the evening

External Render Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses render,exterior,cape town,lions head,mountain,swimming pool,virtual,garden
A house like this is going to make every person happy. It has a lack of structure and is absolutely your closest bet to be close with your surroundings. The architecture is minimal, so that there’s more space to move around.

3. Courtyard entrance

The Door from the street Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses front door,door,wood,timber,concrete,entrance
A special entrance for the courtyard is perfect for parties that you are hosting in the garden, so that your guests don’t need to go there after walking through the entire house.

4. Front door

The Front Door to the House Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses frontdoor,door,entrance,views,timber,custom
You can easily say that the villa is made of glass and the interior designers and architects have made sure that this is their best project. Even the front door is made of glass filled into a wooden frame.

5. Sitting area

Living Room Jenny Mills Architects Modern living room interior,living room,garden,flow,open plan,spacious
This is one of the sitting areas in the first story of the house. You can draw the curtains when you want privacy or otherwise keep them open all day long for the natural light to come in.

6. Outdoor dining area

Garden Table Jenny Mills Architects Patios garden,garden table,garden furniture,trees
How beautiful it would be to eat Sunday brunch with family at this outdoor dining table? Apart from that, you get a beautiful view of the point where the Atlantic and Indian Ocean meet.

8. Calming study area

Study Jenny Mills Architects Study/office shadows,screens,shutters,study,desk,wallpaper,texture,textured walls,natural lighting
Since the villa is so open, it invites a lot of natural light. The interiors of the house are a little darker, so that it balances the extra amount of light that comes in. Take a look at this study area. Even though the design uses dark colors, it is bright and induces positive thinking.

You can view more such ideabooks on Homify.

