A Cape Town house with minimalist bathroom and kitchen

Oranjezicht House #01
Designing a house takes a lot of patience and time, especially when you want to keep it minimal. The interior designer has carried the white and light wood theme all throughout the house making it look straight out a magazine. This tour contains images of the Cape Town house  that has three bathrooms and a kitchen.

1. Master bathroom

Even though it is a small space, the interior designer has expertly places the objects to make as space as available. The patterned flooring adds character to the bathroom, giving it a timeless feel. There's enough storage space and the window in the shower area welcomes in so much natural light.

2. Minimalist and white

The type of sink and loo used is the same, but this bathroom doesn’t have a bathtub. The extra sitting area is a huge plus especially when you are giving kids a shower. The light wood looks beautiful with the white and glass interiors.

3. Bigger bathroom for two

The earlier bathroom and this one has very similar interiors, but the latter one is bigger than the other. It is probably because, the bathroom is used by two people, say the family’s two children. Again, the interiors are very similar except that there’s more room for storing things and two sinks.

4. Kitchen

Every person who loves to cook will fall in love with this kitchen and its style. There is a ton of storage and a huge breakfast bar, so that the entire family can enjoy breakfast together before heading to school and work.

5. Inspired by nature

Apart from the wooden island, the breakfast stools and ceiling lights give the kitchen a natural look. All kitchen equipment are chosen carefully, so that they blend in with the white interior of the kitchen. 

You can check more such ideabooks on Homify.

​9 voorbeelde van U-vormige kombuise vir jou inspirasie

