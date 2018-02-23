A Cape Town house with minimalist bathroom and kitchen

Designing a house takes a lot of patience and time, especially when you want to keep it minimal. The interior designer has carried the white and light wood theme all throughout the house making it look straight out a magazine. This tour contains images of the Cape Town house that has three bathrooms and a kitchen.
Even though it is a small space, the interior designer has expertly places the objects to make as space as available. The patterned flooring adds character to the bathroom, giving it a timeless feel. There's enough storage space and the window in the shower area welcomes in so much natural light.
The type of sink and loo used is the same, but this bathroom doesn’t have a bathtub. The extra sitting area is a huge plus especially when you are giving kids a shower. The light wood looks beautiful with the white and glass interiors.
The earlier bathroom and this one has very similar interiors, but the latter one is bigger than the other. It is probably because, the bathroom is used by two people, say the family’s two children. Again, the interiors are very similar except that there’s more room for storing things and two sinks.
Every person who loves to cook will fall in love with this kitchen and its style. There is a ton of storage and a huge breakfast bar, so that the entire family can enjoy breakfast together before heading to school and work.