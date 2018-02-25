A modern home in Cape Town surrounded by nature

Living amidst the nature is one of the most beautiful experiences. Take a look at this contemporary house in South Africa, set against a backdrop full of rugged mountains. It is surrounded by greenery and the architects have done a great job by camouflaging the exterior with its surroundings. Let’s a tour of this house and see how you can incorporate the style in your home.
The wood helps the house camouflage with the surroundings, while the glass keeps the homeowners as close to nature as possible. Since South Africa is a sunny country, the glass helps to filtrate the heat and only allow the natural light inside, so as to brighten each and every corner.
The open living plan gives an industrial and modern feel to the structure. Different tones of wood and metal used gives it a lot of character. The living plan is perfect for hosting parties as you get a large space to do so. It opens into the swimming pool, and who wouldn’t want to take a cool dip in the sunny weather
The kitchen is carefully designed to carry the living room’s theme into it. The steels and the wood along with potted plants on the top shelf gives it a very homely touch. Since it is a part of the open living plan, you can enjoy the scenery in front of you while cooking.
Every person dreams to own a house that sits on the shore and this house is the perfect example of it. The house has a infinity pool attached the living room. The indoor garden is the perfect place to plant herbs and tomatoes, so that while cooking you get to use the freshest ingredients.
