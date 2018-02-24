A tour of a beautiful artsy house in Cape Town

Artsy house decor has become a trend in the youth. They love modern art and industrial interiors because it makes the house look alive and dynamic. One trend specific in artsy homes is that most of the things are mismatched, for instance steel and heavy wood, but they look very nice together. Today, we’ll tour a beautiful artsy house in Cape Town and see how it looks cozy yet modern.
Not only steel kitchen tops look glamorous, they are low maintenance, easy to clean, spill proof, and cost effective. Since it is a reflective surface, it gives the illusion of a bigger kitchen. Take a look how the interior designer has combined the steel kitchen top with white cabinets and then moved to a wooden table in the dining area.
All walls of the living room has a colored painting that adds character to it. While the one in the dining area is very calming, the two paintings in the living room are peppy and full of live. Even though the couch is only a three-seater, people can pool chairs from the dining table. Also, the dining table has different chairs that adds to the artsy feel
Greys and silver dominates the living room and kitchen. The grey walls of the kitchen don’t dim the place since the living room has huge windows that welcome in a lot of natural lights. The cutting area in the kitchen is made of wood to enable easier cutting. So you can say that the kitchen is not only aesthetic but functional too.
Even though the house is pretty small, the open living plan makes it look bigger. Also, the living room has big windows, which open into a balcony, so you get extra space for parties. The bookshelf in the living room doubles as showpiece along with the metal skull dividing the tour areas.
Check such more artsy home interior ideabooks on Homify.