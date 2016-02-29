​A Home Taking Finesse to New Highs

Whether it’s frosty Scandinavia or sunlit South Africa, homify 360° is in the know when it comes to noteworthy architectural pieces worldwide. Today’s discovery comes to us from Merida, the capital of Yucatán, Mexico. Architectural professionals R79 must have been in an exceptionally luxurious mood when they started drawing up plans for this creation – ‘cause it’s one majestic beauty!

Presenting a corner space for the house’s location didn’t prove to be a problem, as the end result is a sophisticated, bold residence that flaunts a double-storey lifestyle. Created for a growing family, the architects left no stone unturned in conjuring up a vibrant and elegant structure.

With facades equally impressive at both the front- and back sides, this spectacular residence also spoils us with rich and stylish interior spaces. Get ready for some modern finesse…