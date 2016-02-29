​A Home Taking Finesse to New Highs

Whether it’s frosty Scandinavia or sunlit South Africa, homify 360° is in the know when it comes to noteworthy architectural pieces worldwide. Today’s discovery comes to us from Merida, the capital of Yucatán, Mexico. Architectural professionals R79 must have been in an exceptionally luxurious mood when they started drawing up plans for this creation – ‘cause it’s one majestic beauty!
Presenting a corner space for the house’s location didn’t prove to be a problem, as the end result is a sophisticated, bold residence that flaunts a double-storey lifestyle. Created for a growing family, the architects left no stone unturned in conjuring up a vibrant and elegant structure.
With facades equally impressive at both the front- and back sides, this spectacular residence also spoils us with rich and stylish interior spaces. Get ready for some modern finesse…
Let’s kick off our tour with a look at the backyard. Clean, green and tranquil, a space that exudes a peaceful ambiance that one would most certainly want to have in a garden.
The house sports an abundance of windows and glass doors. This is not only for a decent helping of natural lighting throughout the day, but so that the social areas of the house (located on the ground floor) has a continued visual flow to and from the garden areas.
The terrace that connects with the kitchen extends onto a spacious deck, and is the prime option for whenever a special occasion arises (anything from a backyard get-together to an intimate dinner beneath the stars).
As far as the front facade goes, it certainly brings more than its fair share in terms of visual quality. Walls and fences have been erected around the house; therefore, most of the magic is quite hidden from street view.
However, that majestic red-stone volume of the house rises up loud and proud, especially when lit up at night. With its interesting texture and precisely placed lighting elements, this piece of the facade ensures a creative interplay between light, shadow and pattern.
From the inside, we can see what the fortunate residents get to view on a daily basis: an outlook onto the majestic garden. Plus a worthy selection of modern furniture and décor, of course.
The interiors have been decked out in a clean and stylish neutral colour scheme of whites, creams and warm wooden tones. This provides the perfect canvas to make the decorative pieces stand out, becoming the protagonists of the inside story.
This social area (an interaction between the dining room and living room) has a stunning wooden coating that is separated by lighting from the ceiling, giving off a floating impression. This does a tremendous job of increasing the linear space of the room, thanks to its horizontal slats.
Where the social area hinted here and there at warm reds, the kitchen presents it with a loud and striking bang. Taking on glamorous and dazzling forms, the colour red appears and reappears in a myriad of different tones, from a light rose to a dark sangria. Colour therapy teaches us that red is the ideal colour for a dining space, and conveys romance, power and passion.
Adding more stock to the already linear design of the house is the window shutters. Open them for a sunlit look onto the garden, or close them slightly for a romantic dinner for two at the kitchen island.
Whether red or multi-coloured, our collection of kitchens here on homify is sure to inspire you.
Up the stairs for some more exploring, and the first on our radar is a pyjama lounge. A comfy get-together spot complete with stunning television set, perfect for keeping the family entertained. Contrasting from the warm reds used for the downstairs social area is a cool sea-green sofa.
That wooden ceiling makes another welcome appearance here, adding a touch of heat to the coolness of the whites and creams.
Are you ready to host movie night or the big game? Let’s start: Creating Your Ideal TV Room.
Last, but not least on our trip, is the master bedroom. A comfy couch has been added to the front for when the entire family wants to engage in movie night.
Like the rest of the house, the furniture here is very contemporary and cosy. Plum-coloured décor stands out among the whites and creams, and create a sense of sophisticated luxury. This colour collection can be either charming for the little ones, or romantic and daring for the adults – it works equally well both ways.
All in all, a stylish house where the designers took full advantage of the existing space, and added their own special touch to it.