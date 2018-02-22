A luxurious house with fascinating exteriors in Cape Town

A few years ago, no one really cared about how the exterior of a house looked until and unless they found what they looking on the inside. But now, the architecture have become just as important as the interiors and because of that, people want to build the house of their dreams by themselves. More and more people are going for industrial exteriors that define strength and luxury.
The exteriors is a combination of three structures, two of which are industrial while one is in Mediterranean contemporary style. Even though both the styles are very different, the combination looks strikingly beautiful because of the kind of color used and the lighting.
It looks like the interior of the house is in industrial contemporary style as the designer and homeowner went for a non-bulky steel staircase. Not only does it look ageless but also saves space. The high ceilings complement the staircase. You can hang family photos and modern art on the walls and make it more personal.
Lack of outdoor space has made it necessary to have big balconies and the designer done an excellent job at that. You can set up a small barbeque at one of the corners and outdoor sofa set and enjoy morning coffee and barbeque nights there. The huge windows go perfectly well with the balcony.
The bathroom is minimalist with just the right amount of things required. The sleek sinks and the light wood storage below them add a lot of character to the bathroom. Half of the wall of the sink is entirely covered in glass to make it look spacious and also be reflect light that some from the narrow yet tall window that is one the other wall.
Take a look at more such ideabooks here.