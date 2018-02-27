A modern transformation of a Cape Town house

Kitchen and bathroom are used the most throughout the day and need refurbishment once every four years. Either there’s no much oil splattered on the kitchen walls or the tiles of the bathroom are too slippery. You might also get bored of the style because kitchen and bathroom trends change so rapidly.

And if you are living in an old house and don’t have much money to renovate the entire home, always renovate the kitchen and bathroom because your kitchen equipment might be too old and needs to be replaced. When it comes to the bathroom, well, you need to make sure all electricity lines are in place.