Brilliant bathing boosting beauties

Pour yourself a glass of wine and dim the lights – it’s bath time. Yes, that luxurious time a lot of us look forward to after a long and tiring day. Bubbles or not, this is a time when we can truly immerse ourselves in our own worlds and enjoy the warm and soothing feeling of warm water soaking up our stresses.
But just as taking a bath is important for the mind and soul (and, of course, the body), so is choosing the right bathtub for your daily relaxation ritual. You may not know it, but there is an entire world of different bath designs out there, each one more unique and perfect than the next. Some come with extravagant extras, while others portray a more modest approach to cleansing.
So, let’s view seven unforgettable bathtubs that are sure to make bathing even more fantastic!
A fantastic setting (and model) that is sure to relax even the harshest of stress-riddled adults! Design By Torsten Müller spoils us luxuriously with this round beauty that is presented in an equally striking environment.
A wooden setting for warmth and comfort, this bathroom offers stunning floor-to-ceiling windows to make ultimate use of that gorgeous ocean view. Forget about putting on some light background music, we’ll take the roar of the ocean waves while shampooing our hair!
As if all this wasn’t fantastic enough, a gentle rain-like shower descends from above to fill up this heavenly bathtub. A truly unforgettable experience!
Just the sight of this bath renders one speechless. With a 2-in-1 option, this pure design by Juma Exclusive combines a sexy oval-shaped bathtub with a striking shower setting. Should I lounge in the gorgeous tub, or take a soothing shower? What is a mind if you cannot change it?
This model’s swan-like form cannot help but exude an ambience of lavishness. And you know what they say: “location, location, location”. Well, we certainly can’t do any better than this beach/ocean view to accompany bath time.
When was the last time you watched ocean waves and felt the beach sunlight on your skin while enjoying a bath?
For when you want bathing to feel like a centre-stage experience, with your bathtub being the main star! What this bathing area lacks in ceiling space it more than makes up for in window areas. Magnificent glass plates on both sides of the bath, providing a gorgeous view of lush foliage to occupy your busy mind while soaking in bubbles. Yes, this bathtub by Aguirre Architects can double as a hot tub!
And we know that a bathtub is so much more than just porcelain, which is why some striking stone (in tranquil beige) was added to frame it. Warm and soothing water, trees and pebbles for a natural view, plus a wall-mounted television for some prime time viewing. Who wouldn't surrender to this dream?
We all know the importance of a good view, regardless of whether it’s for your office or bedroom. Well, bath time can also do with a gorgeous view, which is why Wunschhaus Architektur & Baukunst presents this dreamlike atmosphere.
Along with this impressive property of lush trees and grass, we also have a striking bathroom to catch our eyes. Generous windows will ensure a never-ending link to nature—imagine taking a bath while listening to (and looking at) a light rainfall outside.
With the additional option of adding bubbles to your bath hour (this bathing beauty offers a Whirlpool function!), this model certain gets our vote for style, functionality, and overall exquisiteness.
No lush woods or striking beach setting to accompany bath time? No problem! Clear-cut lines, open views and a killer of a colour palette can still provide one unforgettable cleansing experience, as shown here by T-Hoch-N Architektur.
This setting is decidedly charming, with a decent mix of colours and materials to make this bathroom truly unique. A simple form for the bathtub, enhanced that much more by high-quality materials (that combination of rustic-red marble and clear-cut glass is impressively striking), adding an industrial flair to the space.
And who could possibly be stressed out while soaking in a bath tub, feeling like ruler of the world while overlooking the city lights below?
For those who seek a tranquil, spa-like vibe for their bathrooms, look no further. Engel & Völkers Bodrum has answered your prayers with this oval tub, with a dark wood-panelled wall and rustic-like wooden floors. The addition of dark materials next to the bathtub makes that white ceramic gleam with modern perfection.
Insert some decorative accessories, as well as a spot of nature in the form of a green plant and some white pebbles, and a tropical ambience is guaranteed. And with that unique skylight right above the bath, you can still have a dash of sunlight (or a view of the night sky) as your bath-time companion.
Forget about world-class views – this bright, warm and natural environment is just the thing you need to up your harmony level for bath time. This spatial design comes to us from Ceramika Paradyz, who understand the ‘less is more’ approach perfectly.
The tub sports a clear design and slim body, with its white ceramic blending in superbly with the delicate creamy tones of the wall and floor. Add some accessories that accentuate that colour scheme, as well as some striking wall tiles for a touch of pattern, and you have an inviting bath that promises nothing but a soothing, calming and relaxing atmosphere.
