The Small Apartment that's a Big Romantic

An attic may often be just that room upstairs where we store all the unnecessary and extra items in our home, maybe even things that we forgot about. But this stunning and romantic attic has been transformed by the team of architects at Bartolucci into an irresistibly shabby chic escape, thereby making it less of a dingy attic and more of a fun apartment.

Although, in order to create this quaint yet classic and usable part of the home, it was not a quick and easy project. The process took time, effort and a substantial amount of work.To create this light and bright interior the roof had to be rebuilt, allowing for the creation of the beautiful terrace.

Join us for a look around!