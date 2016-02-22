The Small Apartment that's a Big Romantic

An attic may often be just that room upstairs where we store all the unnecessary and extra items in our home, maybe even things that we forgot about. But this stunning and romantic attic has been transformed by the team of architects at Bartolucci into an irresistibly shabby chic escape, thereby making it less of a dingy attic and more of a fun apartment.
Although, in order to create this quaint yet classic and usable part of the home, it was not a quick and easy project. The process took time, effort and a substantial amount of work.To create this light and bright interior the roof had to be rebuilt, allowing for the creation of the beautiful terrace.
Join us for a look around!
The first stunning and attractive aspect of this attic reinvention that we notice is the amount of natural sunlight creating a cosy atmosphere, while the exposed wooden beams in white that make up the ceiling gives the attic space that rustic effect.
The oak wood flooring further creates an intimate space of inviting warmth. This space would be a perfect escape for a creative type… someone who needs peace and quiet to be their muse. But looking at this room, it definitely tells us that vintage style and chic ideas were in mind for the décor.
This attic has a generous amount of space, which makes it great for this creation… a small open plan apartment. This part of the living room sees natural sunlight illuminating the corner, making it perfect for reading a good book on the comfortable sofa.
The living room even has storage space for some great books in its very own library wall, complete with a built-in light! While each element of furniture has been carefully chosen to exude an informal yet romantic atmosphere. So lovely!
This angle of the attic apartment provides us with more insight into the romantic aspect. Here we catch a glimpse of the comfortable bed that forms the bedroom part of this apartment.
In the corner, next to the sofa, something even more fabulous has been included… a fireplace! Imagine a cold and dark night and the fireplace adding comfortable warmth to the attic, fitted with a romantic and intimate cuddle corner!
This bathroom has a much more modern design compared to the rest of the attic but that doesn't mean it is any less fabulous. It has a somewhat retro element about it, considering the inclusion of the large mirror and wooden sink in a caramel tone is funky and vibrant.
The room shows off its elegant neutral shades through the all white walls, anthracite flooring and brilliant lighting… simple yet chic.
Here we can fully appreciate the large windows surrounding the adorable terrace area, allowing for ample natural sunlight and ventilation to enter into the attic, while at the same appreciating the view of the courtyard-like terrace.
We end our tour today in the most fantastic part of this attic… the terrace. With a little creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, the expert team of architects added so much natural sunlight to the attic, although this could not have been done without the revamp of the roof.
The terrace area certainly adds a brightened and relaxing ambience to the home, making it a great spot for afternoon cake and tea or how about sundowners a bit later?
