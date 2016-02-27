The Beautiful Diva House

Upon our first look, we see an assortment of rectangular shapes combined to form the façade. Then, as soon as our eyes start searching, we discover where the main entrance is, where the windows are located, etc.

But what stays truly memorable is the distinct use of natural materials, and how they form the striking façade that must be the highlight of this residential street. The pristine white concrete and grey stone stand out immediately, forming a strong neutral palette. This is softened somewhat by the abundance of plants and flowers that jump out of peculiar places, such as right above the front door, and over the garage entrance: greens, yellows, browns and reds flow together deliciously to make the façade more inviting.