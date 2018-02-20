12 ideas for decorating small homes (inspired by this house in Cape Town)

When it comes to decorating small homes, you must know you have to make big of every opportunity you get. Even though you have little to choose, you need to keep in mind things like kind and color of furniture, color of walls, and flooring and so on. If you are looking out for some help to decorate small homes, here are 12 of them that’ll come handy.
An open plan kitchen gives you the illusion of having a bigger living plan. Avoid keeping a dining table and go for an added breakfast bar.
If you want to achieve a trendy look, ditch the traditional sofa and place bed-like settees around the fireplace.
Not enough space? Don’t worry. Keep the closet out of your bathroom and place other things in a square.
Not only does this staircase give a modern look, but also it saves a lot of space.
If you want to avoid using a metal railing for the stairs, go for a glass one as it reduces the bulk.
Ideal for very small homes, turning your bathtub into a shower cubicle will be a good idea to save space.
Build a long living plan so that you can divide it into three spaces—the kitchen, dining area, and living room.
Add cabinets over and below the sink for extra storage. Place your oven and microwave below the stove, so that you get more storage space.
Wondering how to fit your bathroom in a long space? Here’s the solution to it.
In case, you have very little space for your bedroom and bathroom, take the wash basin out of the bathroom, to create some space for a shower cubicle.
If you have the luxury of big windows in your lounge area, place a small dining table close to the windows and keep them open for a bigger space.
You’ll find this design in Asian countries, where they add a step to the bedroom for illusion of a bigger bedroom.
You can out more small home ideabooks here.