Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 ideas for decorating small homes (inspired by this house in Cape Town)

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Random residential project photos, Till Manecke:Architect Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to decorating small homes, you must know you have to make big of every opportunity you get. Even though you have little to choose, you need to keep in mind things like kind and color of furniture, color of walls, and flooring and so on. If you are looking out for some help to decorate small homes, here are 12 of them that’ll come handy.

1. Open plan kitchen

living room addition Till Manecke:Architect Living room
Till Manecke:Architect

living room addition

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect


An open plan kitchen gives you the illusion of having a bigger living plan. Avoid keeping a dining table and go for an added breakfast bar.

2. Antique fireplace

fire place Till Manecke:Architect Living room
Till Manecke:Architect

fire place

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

If you want to achieve a trendy look, ditch the traditional sofa and place bed-like settees around the fireplace.

3. Small master bathroom

en suite bathroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
Till Manecke:Architect

en suite bathroom

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Not enough space? Don’t worry. Keep the closet out of your bathroom and place other things in a square.

4. Industrial staircase

staircase Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Till Manecke:Architect

staircase

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect


Not only does this staircase give a modern look, but also it saves a lot of space.

5. Staircase with a glass railing

staircase Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Till Manecke:Architect

staircase

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

If you want to avoid using a metal railing for the stairs, go for a glass one as it reduces the bulk.

6. Two in one bathtub

bathroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bathroom

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Ideal for very small homes, turning your bathtub into a shower cubicle will be a good idea to save space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A long living plan

kitchen Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect


Build a long living plan so that you can divide it into three spaces—the kitchen, dining area, and living room.

8. Kitchen with extra storage

kitchen Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

kitchen

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Add cabinets over and below the sink for extra storage. Place your oven and microwave below the stove, so that you get more storage space.

9. Long bathroom

bathroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bathroom

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Wondering how to fit your bathroom in a long space? Here’s the solution to it.

​ 10. Small bedroom

bedroom en suite Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bedroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom en suite

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

In case, you have very little space for your bedroom and bathroom, take the wash basin out of the bathroom, to create some space for a shower cubicle.

11. Lounge and dining area

lounge Till Manecke:Architect Living room
Till Manecke:Architect

lounge

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

If you have the luxury of big windows in your lounge area, place a small dining table close to the windows and keep them open for a bigger space.

12. Bed on a step

bedroom en suite Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bedroom
Till Manecke:Architect

bedroom en suite

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

You’ll find this design in Asian countries, where they add a step to the bedroom for illusion of a bigger bedroom. 


You can out more small home ideabooks here.

​‘n Klein dog stylvolle huis perfek vir ‘n Suid-Afrikaanse gesin

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks