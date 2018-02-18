Your browser is out-of-date.

Tour of a modern contemporary residence in Pretoria

Ritika Tiwari
Modern Contemporary Southern African Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
This South African residence is the ultimate definition of luxury and class. The decor with simple, with using furniture that’s necessary. The interior designers have only used three to four colors throughout the house and managed to make the rooms look glamorous and full of surprises. Let’s take a tour of these beautiful white contemporary residence in Pretoria.

1. Family room

Main Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

The family room is decorated very differently than other parts of the residence and has a lot more colors as well. It is place where you relax with family and share how your day was, which is the perfect vibe you are getting from this room.

2. Staircase

Staircase Dessiner Interior Architectural Stairs
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This staircase is goals. The huge window between the two staircases welcomes natural light and makes you feel as if you are walking into the nature.

3. Formal living room

Formal Lounge Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

White dominates this room with a dash of yellow ochre, gold, and glass. Since white is difficult to maintain, the designer has gone for white marble floors and white leather couches that are easy to clean and maintain.

4. Kitchen

Kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern kitchen
Dessiner Interior Architectural

Every person dreams of having a kitchen like this one. Apart from the breakfast bar, the kitchen also has a small dining table, which is perfect for a cozy family meal.

​ 5. Formal dining area

Dining Room Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern dining room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This house has ample of dining including the kitchen dining area and this one. This room has a rustic touch with the wood dining table, light fixtures, and disfigured vases in the left.

​ 6. Home office

Office Dessiner Interior Architectural Study/office
Dessiner Interior Architectural

If everyone has a office like this, ideas will keep flowing continuously. The designer has greatly kept ample of empty space, so that the person can clear their mind before starting to work.

7. Walk-in closet

Walk-in closet Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern dressing room
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This close has a his and her side and is attached to the master bedroom. The island in the middle holds watches, jewellery, and shoes.

​ 8. Master bathroom

En Suite Bathroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern bathroom
Dessiner Interior Architectural

This entirely white master bathroom screams luxury. The sinks, faucets, and other fixtures are picked careful, such that they go along with each other.

There are many more ideabooks that you can check here.

​10 idees vir ‘n pragtige kombuistoonbank

