Tour of a modern contemporary residence in Pretoria

This South African residence is the ultimate definition of luxury and class. The decor with simple, with using furniture that’s necessary. The interior designers have only used three to four colors throughout the house and managed to make the rooms look glamorous and full of surprises. Let’s take a tour of these beautiful white contemporary residence in Pretoria.
The family room is decorated very differently than other parts of the residence and has a lot more colors as well. It is place where you relax with family and share how your day was, which is the perfect vibe you are getting from this room.
This staircase is goals. The huge window between the two staircases welcomes natural light and makes you feel as if you are walking into the nature.
White dominates this room with a dash of yellow ochre, gold, and glass. Since white is difficult to maintain, the designer has gone for white marble floors and white leather couches that are easy to clean and maintain.
Every person dreams of having a kitchen like this one. Apart from the breakfast bar, the kitchen also has a small dining table, which is perfect for a cozy family meal.
This house has ample of dining including the kitchen dining area and this one. This room has a rustic touch with the wood dining table, light fixtures, and disfigured vases in the left.
If everyone has a office like this, ideas will keep flowing continuously. The designer has greatly kept ample of empty space, so that the person can clear their mind before starting to work.
This close has a his and her side and is attached to the master bedroom. The island in the middle holds watches, jewellery, and shoes.