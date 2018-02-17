​The elegant style of the Houghton Residence

Our newest homify 360°, courtesy of the experts at Dessiner Interior Architectural in Pretoria, comes from Houghton, Johannesburg, where a modern home treats us to all of the winning elements: spacious layouts, sleek appliances, dazzling colour palettes, elegant furnishings, and much more.
Best of all? Due to generous glazing, the house gets to bathe in an abundance of natural lighting, as well as terrific garden views all day long.
Let’s get inspired…
We start our journey in the kitchen, where we are immediately dazzled by a winning combination: stainless steel surfaces and natural/artificial lighting. But aside from heaps of style, this kitchen is also privy to a firm dose of functionality – just look at that fabulous island that performs double duty as an informal dining table!
In the open-plan living- and dining room, we get to enjoy those magnificent garden views and glistening daylight seeping inside via the generous glass doors overlooking the terrace. And even though there are a multitude of winning touches here, the one thing that really speaks of these professionals’ commitment to excellence is that marble-top dining table (in our opinion, at least).
The informal living room / lounge treats us to a slightly warmer look via its earthy hues, but we must also mention the terrific textures, especially that brick wall, that introduce such strong character in here.
A touch of pattern is ensured via the rug and scatter cushions – just to keep things interesting!
Let’s have a look at some more photos of this inspiring design.
