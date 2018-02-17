Your browser is out-of-date.

​The elegant style of the Houghton Residence

The Modern Houghton Residence , Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room
Our newest homify 360°, courtesy of the experts at Dessiner Interior Architectural in Pretoria, comes from Houghton, Johannesburg, where a modern home treats us to all of the winning elements: spacious layouts, sleek appliances, dazzling colour palettes, elegant furnishings, and much more.

Best of all? Due to generous glazing, the house gets to bathe in an abundance of natural lighting, as well as terrific garden views all day long.

Let’s get inspired…

The sleek heart of this home

Houghton Residence: The kitchen Dessiner Interior Architectural Built-in kitchens kitchen lighting,kitchen table,kitchen cabinet,kitchen chairs
We start our journey in the kitchen, where we are immediately dazzled by a winning combination: stainless steel surfaces and natural/artificial lighting. But aside from heaps of style, this kitchen is also privy to a firm dose of functionality – just look at that fabulous island that performs double duty as an informal dining table!

Space and style

Houghton Residence: The open-plan living- and dining area Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern living room sofa*,livingroom,lounge chair,lounge
In the open-plan living- and dining room, we get to enjoy those magnificent garden views and glistening daylight seeping inside via the generous glass doors overlooking the terrace. And even though there are a multitude of winning touches here, the one thing that really speaks of these professionals’ commitment to excellence is that marble-top dining table (in our opinion, at least).

A warmer look

Houghton Residence: The TV room Dessiner Interior Architectural Electronics lounge chair,lounge,TV
The informal living room / lounge treats us to a slightly warmer look via its earthy hues, but we must also mention the terrific textures, especially that brick wall, that introduce such strong character in here. 

A touch of pattern is ensured via the rug and scatter cushions – just to keep things interesting!

Let’s have a look at some more photos of this inspiring design.

Houghton Residence: The bathroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern bathroom Bathroom,bathroom lighting,bathroom sink,bathroom mirror
Houghton Residence: Effective bathroom storage Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern bathroom bathroom lighting,freestanding bathtub
Houghton Residence: Effective bathroom storage

Houghton Residence: The modern (home) office Dessiner Interior Architectural Study/office Study,Desk
Houghton Residence: The modern (home) office

Let’s keep it local by check out A beautiful mediterranean contemporary house in Cape Town.

We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

