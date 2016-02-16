Exploring the White House

Have you ever gone to visit the White House in Washington DC? We haven't, but we've got an even better suggestion! Let's move into a clean, white and crisp home that looks just like it!
This design, by the Argentinian-based Parrado Architects, is designed to make a family feel like they are living the American dream, white picket fence and all!
As Tommy Hilfiger said,
The road to success is not easy to navigate, but with hard work, drive and passion, it's possible to achieve the American dream.
So what does it take to get a gorgeous home like this? Well, it's simple with a few steps, some self-set goals and an idea of what you want!
To realize the American dream, the most important thing to understand is that it belongs to everybody. It's a human dream. If you understand this and work very hard, it is possible.—Cristina Saralegui
To end up with a home like this gorgeous one, you have to know exactly what you want and have the budget to achieve it. That may meant that your dream home is a few more years away but with some careful saving and some good investments, your ultimate home can become a reality! If this is your dream home, you'll notice how the smooth, white exterior works wonderfully with the different volumes and shapes throughout the exterior. This is simple, classic and contemporary style all at once.
This white house is one of several gorgeous home that Parrado Architects has created, which shows us just how important it is to have an expert who can work with you to make your dreams come true. Have a look through some of their projects, such as the Casa Campo Argentino Pilar Buenos Aires, and you'll understand what we mean! You want to chose an architect who understands you and your style so pick wisely and build a good relationship with them!
I am the American Dream. I am the epitome of what the American Dream basically said. It said you could come from anywhere and be anything you want in this country. That's exactly what I've done.—Whoopi Goldberg
If you're going to work hard to achieve your dream home, you may as well dream big! This white house features a gorgeous, large Olympic swimming pool and beautiful rolling lawns. The home opens up onto the property, creating a very warm and social environment. Can't you imagine hosting summer braai's here or playing soccer with your kids before jumping in the pool? This is a family home at it's best—luxurious, simple and sophisticated.
You'll notice that the colours and materials are very neutral and simple here—a lovely cream colour, enhanced by white finishes. Fit for any president!
The American Dream is a term that is often used but also often misunderstood. It isn't really about becoming rich or famous. It is about things much simpler and more fundamental than that.—Marco Rubio
Moving into the interior, we first explore this casual living area cum playroom. You'll notice that this isn't an ornate room with too many trinkets. Instead the designers of gone for the bare necessities. A simple, long sofa is decorated with a few earthy toned scatter cushions. The only other piece of furniture in the room is a small, little stylish table. There aren't too many bright colours either. This is meant to be a simple, warm space.
You don't have to wait for your dream house to achieve a look like this! Have a look through the homify living room products to recreate a minimalist style in your very own home.
In the end, the American dream is not a sprint, or even a marathon, but a relay. Our families don't always cross the finish line in the span of one generation. But each generation passes on to the next the fruits of their labor.—Julian Castro
The dining room and living area opens up onto the exterior, where there is a smooth transition between the inside living space and the outside living space. Although we can't see it from this angle, this space also opens up from the kitchen. This open plan style is incredibly useful for a family environment and it's something to consider for your own dream home. You can be cooking in the kitchen while your family are playing outside or reading their books in the living room, and you can still keep an eye on them!
The living room features a beautiful fireplace for those cozy nights on winter, while in summer the doors roll back to allow for warm nights eating dinner on the terrace or playing card games under the stars.
I am living proof that the American dream still exists. It is still alive and well. There is only one trick, you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and work very, very hard.—Paula Deen
We know that one of the most creative ways to get to work is to start in the kitchen. Whether it's cakes, hot meals, salads or meats that you're good at, this is the kind of kitchen you'll love cooking in!
Everything is sleek and white, while the windows and doors allow for an abundance of natural light to flow into the space. A light and bright kitchen is a happy kitchen! The white cupboards work wonderfully with the ice granite.
Lighting is intrinsic to this space as well. Lamps drop from the ceiling, providing trendy and functional design to the kitchen. At night, you'll be able to see exactly what you're cooking!
Only in America can someone start with nothing and achieve the American Dream. That's the greatness of this country.—Rafael Cruz
We end off our tour in the bedroom, where we can see how simple comfort and luxurious style collide. Twin beds rest next to each other, decked out in crisp, clean linen. Cream, beige and white are the colours of this beautiful space, where you feel calm and tranquil the moment that you step inside! The designers don't need to be ostentatious or over the top here. The glamour is in the minimalist style and the beauty exudes from the understated and classic look.
This is a family home that many dream of, but it is a home that you can recreate for yourself too! With some hard work and your eye on the prize, you too can live the American dream.
