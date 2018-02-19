Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning transformation of a 60s home

Small living area & stoep renovation to a 60's house in Cape Town, Till Manecke:Architect Till Manecke:Architect Living room
Remodeling a house that is more than 50 years old is always difficult because you have to be careful about the construction method. It might be a lot different than the ones used one. The major disadvantage of old houses is the windows. They were very elaborate and took up lot of space. Here are before and after photos of 60s remodeled home, equipped with solar panel, rainwater harvesting system, and new double glazing.

1. Exterior of the house

Garden elevation 1 Till Manecke:Architect Patios patio,garden,sustainable,cape town,renovation,house,architect
An extended sitting area was made using a shade, while all metal doors were replaced with French windows. The bay window of the living room was remodeled to give the house a modern look.

2. Sitting area

Stoep area Till Manecke:Architect Patios
South Africa is a sunny country, which means you spend your winters out of the house, grilling meat and enjoying beer with friends and family. This outdoor sitting area is just perfect for house parties. You can also bring your laptop out for work to just enjoy the surroundings.

3. Open plan living room

Living area part 2 Till Manecke:Architect Living room
Prior to the renovation, the living room plan was partially closed, making it look crowded and very small. Replacing the walls with French windows add a dash of contemporary to the already existing plan. You can open the windows when you throw a party, so that there’s more space to accommodate everyone.

4. Garden before renovation

House exterior pre renovation Till Manecke:Architect Scandinavian style houses
You can see that the garden and house look very old and in an dilapidated condition. The renovation was very much necessary to restore the house’s old charm and also make it conducive to modernity.

5. House before renovation

House interior pre renovation Till Manecke:Architect Living room
When the house was built, it didn’t have any rainwater filtration system, ceiling insulation, or drought resistant lawn. Even though you can notice major changes in its exteriors, it is the sustainable energy part that was a major chunk of the renovation process.

You can check out more remodeling ideabooks here.

​10 Idees om vertrekke op te breek met binnemure

