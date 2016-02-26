​A Family Home Full of Treasures

From rustic villas to humongous beach mansions, we bring you daily architectural discoveries for your aesthetic delight. Today’s gem comes from UK-based AR Design Studio – a modern masterpiece worth taking note of.

A three-year long project with a theme based on new beginnings, natural light and fresh air. This luxury four-bedroom abode boasts expansive views of the surrounding Winchester’s striking countryside. Working from a concept to maximise the views, the designers opted to give each key room an outlook across the landscape, while simultaneously resisting the standard domestic layout. Instead they adopted an “upside-down” living style, splitting the house into two halves: public (with landscape views) and private (overlooking the interior courtyard garden with a single olive tree).

And did we mention that a magnificent amount of cedar was used to maximise the house’s visual presence?

Let’s discover this residence’ unique appeal.