The House that Rules the 'Hood

In this edition of homify 360 we journey to Sinaloa, north of Mexico, where a charming yet grand home awaits us! This fantastic house, which is surrounded by a tropical climate and is also close to the sea, has been excellently designed to include natural sunlight from all angles, making it warm and welcoming.
This stunning modern home has been expertly designed by the team at Ollin Architecture Studio, taking the location and the natural beauty of the landscape into consideration in its design, and fusing the tropical atmosphere with an urban edge. This phenomenal home is attractive and eye-catching and makes the perfect addition to the neighbourhood in the city of Los Mochis.
Let's take a look around!
This home makes a statement in the street with the fantastic combination of materials, making up this stunning façade! The creative team of architects used wood, stone and plaster as well as perfectly placed glass and metal to devise this excellent exterior.
The various strategically placed windows allows for optimum natural sunlight and ventilation, creating a comfortable environment within this home throughout the day too.
We now take our first look inside this beautiful home, the modern and stylish décor includes wood, stone and glass in sleek and neutral shades for a pleasant and comfortable, yet cosy feeling, that is altogether inviting.
he large black and white leather sofas offer ample seating, but create a wonderful contrast in colour compared to the walls. What makes this living room look even more modern is the ceiling that has different heights for lighting, somehow adding a more spacious atmosphere.
A media room is a must-have for large families who love entertaining or for those days when the kids are out of hand and you would rather have them all in one place watching a movie. This multimedia room has the latest in technology when it comes to entertainment, from large plasma screen to HD surround sound.
But what makes it even more great is the simple decor of warm wooden tones, ideal for watching a movie on that cold winters night! Here we see a continuation of a similar tone in wood that we saw in the living room… but wait till you see the kitchen!
This modern kitchen sees a follow through of the caramel toned wooden finish used in the ground floor of the home, creating an inviting and cosy cooking experience, one where the texture and atmosphere of the environment instantly makes the space more warming and welcoming.
The spacious kitchen maintains a level of elegance through the addition of the dark granite countertops and large kitchen island that makes the best spot for casual dining. The sleek silver modern appliances complement the wooden touch of the cabinets quite well, making this kitchen both trendy and timeless!
The stunning stairs lead the way to the upper level of the home where the sleeping quarters are. This section makes use of a very different element to the rest of the home, the wooden tone is darker, almost more elegant.
From this angle, the inhabitants are able to keep their eye on various perspectives of the home, including the garage, while a large window on the stairway allows for natural sunlight throughout the day!
This space is decorated with marble and steel for a sultry and sophisticated design that is both solid and aesthetic in its appeal. Let's make our way upstairs now…
We end our tour today with a visit to the main bedroom. The room is elegant, modern and simple in its décor and has an abundance of natural sunlight creating a comfortable environment throughout the day.
The neutral tone of the décor is extended from the furniture to the flooring, as well as the walls and even bed linen, thereby creating a relaxing yet intimate space of peace and tranquillity.
