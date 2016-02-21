The House that Rules the 'Hood

In this edition of homify 360 we journey to Sinaloa, north of Mexico, where a charming yet grand home awaits us! This fantastic house, which is surrounded by a tropical climate and is also close to the sea, has been excellently designed to include natural sunlight from all angles, making it warm and welcoming.

This stunning modern home has been expertly designed by the team at Ollin Architecture Studio, taking the location and the natural beauty of the landscape into consideration in its design, and fusing the tropical atmosphere with an urban edge. This phenomenal home is attractive and eye-catching and makes the perfect addition to the neighbourhood in the city of Los Mochis.

Let's take a look around!