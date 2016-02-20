A better bedroom in just 15 minutes

We've all been there… the lazy bug got to us and we really don't feel like cleaning the bedroom. But to make things easier for you, the homify team has compiled this 15 minute guide on how to clean your bedroom quickly and efficiently. Very often we forget that the bedroom is our solace and an escape from the busy working world, so use your bedroom as a space to relax by keeping it uncluttered, neat and tidy.

If you make this quick clean up a regular thing it will become a habit and you just won't be able to go about your day without a clean bedroom. This will make your day easier to get through, because you know after a long day at work you will have a crisp and clean bedroom to come home to!