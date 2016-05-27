The best bedroom according to your star sign

As we all know, interior decorations are a matter of personal preference. Each one of us makes up our spaces according to what makes us feel comfortable and relaxed.

But what if we don’t know what we want? What if colours, patterns and shapes only confuse us, and we can’t even begin to discern one design style from another? Well, one option could be to turn towards the stars (in the sky, not the celebrities) to see which style was meant for us.

A lot of people are devout followers of astrology, and also believe that our personalities (and, therefore, our tastes) are dictated by our birth dates. Whether you choose to follow this belief or not is a personal matter, yet it does make for some interesting reading.

Let’s see what styles and colours the Zodiac signs have picked out for us when it comes to decorating one of the most intimate and personal spaces in our homes: our bedrooms.