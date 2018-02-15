Tour of a beautiful contemporary house in Pretoria

If you are planning to redecorate your entire house, you’ve come to the right place. One of the things you need to pay close attention to is not repeating the same mistakes like you did earlier. If you are redoing the interiors all by itself, look at multiple options and think twice before going along with the plan. Here is a recently built contemporary residency in Pretoria that is every bit of house goals.
Going along with the classic trend of industrial kitchens, the designers have done justice to the idea. All the kitchen equipment is in metal adding more to the industrial look. The chairs and light fixtures are futuristic while the dining table is somewhat modern contemporary with rough edges.
The family room has a relaxing vibe as all colors used are cool and blend with each other. Even though the designer has used many colors, it doesn’t make the room decor look loud because they complemented it together.
This is the other part of the family room with a large sofa where all family members can have fun time. Take a look at the jet black accents like the floor lamp and vases in the right side. The ottoman is a fun addition to the family room with its iron bottom.
This bathroom is a ultimate definition of class. Only neutral colors are used, just like it should in any bathroom. The flower vase on the shelf adds life and freshness to the bathroom.
If you want to impress your guests or have business partners over for dinner, this is the room where you sit. They will surely be impressed with all the grey, industrial sofas and marble centrepiece. The living room has both silver and gold accent but still go so well together.
