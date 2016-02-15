Your handy guide to minimalism

It's not rare in our times that characteristics such as simplicity and clarity lead us to the concept of “good design”. While the dictionary defines minimalism as the reduction of the object and a space at the basic level, stripped of excess. It also mentions that style seeks to improve and discover the true spirit of the object or space in question.

Recognised as a post 60s movement, minimalism included great architects, among which we highlight the famous Mies van der Rohe who popularised the phrase less is more .

Fuelled by cultural differences of various countries, minimalist ideas and concepts came about, ranging from the Dutch innovation—De StijlI—to traditional Japanese design, thus creating its own story that is based on the synthesis of elements.

In this guide to minimalism we will travel from its inception and consider its various features and advantages.