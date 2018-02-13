Your browser is out-of-date.

​The construction of a dreamy swimming pool

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bitez Villa Havuzu, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Garden Pool Blue
We’re off to Turkey for this one, where Sidar Pool & Dome Swimming Pools And Swimming Coverings invited us to take a look at their conjuring up of a beautiful swimming pool – just in time, too, while it’s still nice and hot here in sunny South Africa!

As you’ll see by the photos, building a swimming pool is not a task you can complete with your eyes closed, but it’s not impossible either, especially not when you have seasoned professionals by your side!

Our favourite part of this whole process? The picking out of the decorative tiles for the pool’s walls – after all, it’s the little details that make all the difference!

1. Flattening the surface for what’s to come.

Bitez Villa Havuzu, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Garden Pool Iron/Steel
2. Excavation and laying the floor is done, now to get that shape up and ready.

Bitez Villa Havuzu, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Garden Pool Iron/Steel
3. Picking out the pretty little tiles for the side surfaces!

Bitez Villa Havuzu, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Garden Pool Blue
4. Can you believe this used to be just ground?

Bitez Villa Havuzu, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Garden Pool Blue
5. Nothing like cool blue to inject some tranquillity into a back yard.

Bitez Villa Havuzu, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Garden Pool Blue
6. What additional décor (potted plants, loungers, etc.) would you add?

Bitez Villa Havuzu, Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Sıdar Pool&Dome Yüzme Havuzları ve Şişme Kapamalar Garden Pool Blue
On that note, take a look at these 11 pictures of pools for small yards (petite yet awesome).

A beautiful mediterranean contemporary house in Cape Town
Would you consider this swimming pool for your own yard?

