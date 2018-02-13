​The construction of a dreamy swimming pool

We’re off to Turkey for this one, where Sidar Pool & Dome Swimming Pools And Swimming Coverings invited us to take a look at their conjuring up of a beautiful swimming pool – just in time, too, while it’s still nice and hot here in sunny South Africa!

As you’ll see by the photos, building a swimming pool is not a task you can complete with your eyes closed, but it’s not impossible either, especially not when you have seasoned professionals by your side!

Our favourite part of this whole process? The picking out of the decorative tiles for the pool’s walls – after all, it’s the little details that make all the difference!