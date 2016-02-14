Simple ways to improve your small courtyard

Are you looking to give your outdoor courtyard a facelift? homify is here to offer you some simple and aesthetic tips to help you make your choice of decorative elements to give life to your outdoors!

The outdoor courtyard is a place in the house that needs to be as welcoming as possible. This small and friendly space can be both your relaxation area and a place to receive guests. The outer court is a part of the house that can easily be renovated, revamped, or managed. Simple elements can be used to decorate your yard to make it more cheerful, more colourful and particularly suitable for pleasant moments spent outdoors.

Well, here is a selection of different decorative elements, furniture and plants, which will inspire you to transform your own backyard!