The stunning transformation of a house in Camps Bay

Private Residence - Camps Bay, Turquoise Turquoise Modern dining room
Changing the interiors of a house is a lot more difficult than breaking it down and building it again. If you are looking forward to changing the interiors, then this ideabook will be of great help to you. It gets even trickier when you have a small place to decorate. Let’s take a guide of this private residence in Camps Bay through its before and after pictures that complete change the home.

​ 1. Blue and grey interiors

Bespoke hanging light Turquoise Modern dining room open plan,dining light
Bespoke hanging light

The interior designers chose a cool combination of blue and grey as it is very simple yet powerful.

2. TV room

TV Room Turquoise Media room timber cabinet,timber wall cladding
TV Room

Different shades of grey dominate the TV room to get a relaxing feel.

3. TV room—before

TV room - Before Turquoise
TV room—Before

The private residency owner had toddlers, so the TV room was always full of toys, which almost so space to move around.

4. TV room—after

TV Room - After Turquoise Built in Storage,Display cabinet
TV Room—After

Custom made cabinets were built around the television, so that the toys can be stored away and hidden when guests arrive.

5. Seating area

TV Room Turquoise Media room Custom Sofa,Display wall art,Wall lighting,wall cladding
TV Room

Sofa of the TV room is perfect for a family of four to relax, watch movies, and play games sitting on the cozy area rug.

6. Structure of the TV room

TV Room Turquoise Media room Cabinet detail,door handle detail
TV Room

The cabinet doors don’t have handles but instead handles are carved into them, so that children aren’t able to open them.

7. Built-in kitchen

Built in Kitchen Turquoise Modern kitchen Timber cabinets,Marble work area,kitchen lighting
Built in Kitchen

To provide extra storage, a built-in kitchen is ideal for such a tiny place.

8. Modern kitchen equipment

Cooker Turquoise Modern kitchen minimalist display,white,metro tiles,splashback,custom unit
Cooker

Modern kitchen equipment always makes the kitchen look bigger and give an industrial appeal.

9. Dining room

Dining room Light Turquoise Modern dining room custom light
Dining room Light

It is modern with a mid-century touch. The dining area is bright with all the natural light coming in through the glass doors.

10. Kitchen—before

Kitchen - Before Turquoise
Kitchen—Before

Can you see how clustered everything looks? It gives a messy appearance to the kitchen.

11. Kitchen—after

Kitchen - After Turquoise
Kitchen—After

In the after photos, the kitchen look much sorted with all crockery hidden behind the cabinets.

12. Bathroom—before

Bathroom - Before Turquoise
Bathroom—Before

Dark colors of the bathroom before renovation made it look smaller.

13. Bathroom—after

Bathroom - After Turquoise bathroom lighting,marble walls,marble floors,herringbone marble
Bathroom—After

The new tiles of the bathroom makes it look brighter and more spacious. The marble and herringbone pattern gives it a lot of character.

14. Bathroom storage

Bathroom storage Turquoise Timber cabinet,marble walls,mirror,bathroom lighting
Bathroom storage

Extra storage everywhere works wonder and the bathroom is no exception to it.

15. Living room—before

Living Room - Before Turquoise
Living Room—Before

Before renovation, the living room was a perfect example of a mess. The couch didn’t match the carpet and there were too many things out on the display.

​ 16. Living room—after

Living Room - After Turquoise
Living Room—After

The blue and dusky grey sofa complemented the new blue walls. The piano looks brand new with the new polish and books are more sorted with the tall library. 

 Check out more ideabooks to renovate your house for extra storage.

