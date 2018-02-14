The stunning transformation of a house in Camps Bay

Changing the interiors of a house is a lot more difficult than breaking it down and building it again. If you are looking forward to changing the interiors, then this ideabook will be of great help to you. It gets even trickier when you have a small place to decorate. Let’s take a guide of this private residence in Camps Bay through its before and after pictures that complete change the home.
The interior designers chose a cool combination of blue and grey as it is very simple yet powerful.
Different shades of grey dominate the TV room to get a relaxing feel.
The private residency owner had toddlers, so the TV room was always full of toys, which almost so space to move around.
Custom made cabinets were built around the television, so that the toys can be stored away and hidden when guests arrive.
Sofa of the TV room is perfect for a family of four to relax, watch movies, and play games sitting on the cozy area rug.
The cabinet doors don’t have handles but instead handles are carved into them, so that children aren’t able to open them.
To provide extra storage, a built-in kitchen is ideal for such a tiny place.
Modern kitchen equipment always makes the kitchen look bigger and give an industrial appeal.
It is modern with a mid-century touch. The dining area is bright with all the natural light coming in through the glass doors.
Can you see how clustered everything looks? It gives a messy appearance to the kitchen.
In the after photos, the kitchen look much sorted with all crockery hidden behind the cabinets.
Dark colors of the bathroom before renovation made it look smaller.
The new tiles of the bathroom makes it look brighter and more spacious. The marble and herringbone pattern gives it a lot of character.
Extra storage everywhere works wonder and the bathroom is no exception to it.
Before renovation, the living room was a perfect example of a mess. The couch didn’t match the carpet and there were too many things out on the display.