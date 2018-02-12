Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful mediterranean contemporary house in Cape Town

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Loading admin actions …

Do you want to decorate your house in contemporary style but think that it might be too common? Then, you can maybe give it a Mediterranean touch like this house in Cape Town. In this article, we will guide you through a Mediterranean contemporary house, which is minimal but gorgeous in its own way.

1. Entrance

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

The detailed tiles add character to the entrance and a touch of warmth.

2. Mid-century Mediterranean exteriors

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

White Mediterranean exteriors keeps the house cool throughout the hot South African summers.

3. Big windows for natural light

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects


A glimpse of what the beautiful Mediterranean contemporary house.

4. Hallway

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects


Mediterranean tiles continue into the hallway meeting the contemporary kitchen. Carpeted stairs are a surprise element.

​ 5. Living room

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Just like Mediterranean summers, the living room is bright and colorful. The furnace and wood logs give it a rustic look. 

6. Kitchen

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Camouflaging the cabinets as walls is a brilliant idea for a small kitchen.

7. Seating arrangement

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects


Enjoy breakfast at the breakfast bar in kitchen and other meals at the formal dining table.    

8. Kitchen window

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Perfect way to keep an eye on the children in the backyard as you cook and wash dishes.

9. Formal dining room

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

The simple wooden dining table, black chairs, and chandelier are the perfect example of Mediterranean design meets contemporary art.

10. Mediterranean touch

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Light pink door of the guest bathroom is a cute addition to the dining area.

11. Bathroom

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects


Color of the door is carried inside keeping the Mediterranean touch.

12. Marble sink

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Marble sink adds modernity to the mid-century interiors.

13. Windows of living room

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Huge windows to let as much natural light inside as possible.

14. Brick wall

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

The hallway brick wall gives it a very rustic and homely feel.

​ 15. Master bedroom

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Decently sized with big windows, the master bedroom has minimal design with Mediterranean tiling in the bathroom.

​ 16. Open transition

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Open transition of the master bedroom into bathroom makes the place more intimate.

17. Bunk beds for children

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Since it is a small house, bunk beds are an excellent idea for the children’s bedroom.

18. Children’s bathroom

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

The children’s bathroom is simple and the walls are tiles since they can spill water everywhere.

​ 19. Terrace

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Sliding glass doors for the terrace entry are perfect for letting more natural light in.

20. Work area

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Contemporary with a dash of touch, this is where all the magic happens.

21. Beautiful view

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

South Africa is known for its mountains and this view is the perfect example to it.

​ 22. Terrace attached to master bedroom

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Enjoy morning tea or coffee with your partner on this huge wooded terrace before the day kicks in.

23. Wooded backyard

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

You can set up an outdoor sitting area when guests are over and also host a barbeque night.

24. Swimming pool

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

The best way to beat the South African summer is taking a dip into your very own swimming pool.

25. Wood and greens

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

ALTERATION FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Since there is no backyard space available, grow trees on your house and have a small manicured garden for a picnic with kids.

For more such house tours, check our ideabooks.

​8 idees perfek vir ‘n somersbraai

