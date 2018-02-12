A beautiful mediterranean contemporary house in Cape Town

Do you want to decorate your house in contemporary style but think that it might be too common? Then, you can maybe give it a Mediterranean touch like this house in Cape Town. In this article, we will guide you through a Mediterranean contemporary house, which is minimal but gorgeous in its own way.
The detailed tiles add character to the entrance and a touch of warmth.
White Mediterranean exteriors keeps the house cool throughout the hot South African summers.
A glimpse of what the beautiful Mediterranean contemporary house.
Mediterranean tiles continue into the hallway meeting the contemporary kitchen. Carpeted stairs are a surprise element.
Just like Mediterranean summers, the living room is bright and colorful. The furnace and wood logs give it a rustic look.
Camouflaging the cabinets as walls is a brilliant idea for a small kitchen.
Enjoy breakfast at the breakfast bar in kitchen and other meals at the formal dining table.
Perfect way to keep an eye on the children in the backyard as you cook and wash dishes.
The simple wooden dining table, black chairs, and chandelier are the perfect example of Mediterranean design meets contemporary art.
Light pink door of the guest bathroom is a cute addition to the dining area.
Color of the door is carried inside keeping the Mediterranean touch.
Marble sink adds modernity to the mid-century interiors.
Huge windows to let as much natural light inside as possible.
The hallway brick wall gives it a very rustic and homely feel.
Decently sized with big windows, the master bedroom has minimal design with Mediterranean tiling in the bathroom.
Open transition of the master bedroom into bathroom makes the place more intimate.
Since it is a small house, bunk beds are an excellent idea for the children’s bedroom.
The children’s bathroom is simple and the walls are tiles since they can spill water everywhere.
Sliding glass doors for the terrace entry are perfect for letting more natural light in.
Contemporary with a dash of touch, this is where all the magic happens.
South Africa is known for its mountains and this view is the perfect example to it.
Enjoy morning tea or coffee with your partner on this huge wooded terrace before the day kicks in.
You can set up an outdoor sitting area when guests are over and also host a barbeque night.
The best way to beat the South African summer is taking a dip into your very own swimming pool.
Since there is no backyard space available, grow trees on your house and have a small manicured garden for a picnic with kids.
