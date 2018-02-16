​The amazing alterations to a Cape Town home

Cape Town-based firm Grobler Architects is at the helm of our newest homify 360° gem, and this one shows off the amazing alterations completed on an existing house in Sea Point.
So, if you like your structures modern with a rustic edge, and your furnishings and décor contemporary but with an eclectic twist, and your colours soft neutral yet dabbling in warm earthy hues, then you’re sure to appreciate this stunner.
Let’s get inspired…
Located on a steep slope with Lion’s Head guarding in the background, the house announces its presence via earthy/neutral colours, as well as complementing materials of warm wood and cool concrete.
We immediately jump to the rear side, where the back yard conjures up all the necessities for a dream-like socialising/relaxing space. There’s a swimming pool, a wooden deck, lush green lawn, and a covered terrace leading into the open-plan layout of the interiors.
Speaking of which…
The creators of these interiors clearly know what they’re talking about, for they managed to take eye-catching fixtures and striking materials, sprinkle them eloquently about, and conjure up a space that is inviting and cosy, yet which also loves to grab attention.
Notice how the charcoal-hued wall behind the wood-burning stove and TV, for example announces the lounge/living room, and how this area clearly complements the softer look of the dining space and kitchen with their earthy browns and friendly wood.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more photos, shall we?
