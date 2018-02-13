Your browser is out-of-date.

​The wonderfully white dream home of Cape Town

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° discovery is a local gem, situated right in the Mother City of Cape Town (in Gardens, to be exact)! Here is where local architectural firm Grobler Architects conjured up a modern vision in white, showing us just how far you can go with soft neutral hues (both inside and out), and especially how stunning it can look with complementing tones, contrasting textures, etc.

Let’s get inspired…

​An open-plan delight

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

We kick off on the ground floor, in the living area, where a lounge, staircase, dining area and kitchen seamlessly blend together. Just notice how light alterations in colour, texture, shapes and furniture pieces distinguish the various areas from one another. 

Our favourite piece here? It has to be those floating steps, which help to save legroom by keeping the space underneath wide and open!

​Sprinkled style

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

For the furniture and décor, the style is a beautiful blend between modern/contemporary and rustic, as can clearly be seen by the wooden coffee table flaunting a deliciously raw texture, the slimly designed floor lamp with its stainless steel legs, the twisted kudu horn claiming the credenza underneath the TV as its own space, etc.

What other piece here jump out for you?

​Soft and elegant

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Upstairs, we sneak a peek at the main bedroom, flaunting the exact same colour palette as down below (if it’s not broke, don’t fix it!). However, to refrain from a too clinical look, warm brown hues have been sprinkled into select décor- and furniture items, most notably that stunning wall art hanging above the bed.

​Some freshness with the view

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

How often do we get to enjoy such a delightful design: a pebble/stone garden with succulents neatly decorating the slim balcony outside, ensuring a fresh view indeed!

Let’s scope out some more images that speak of this dream home.

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

Want to see what else the Mother City has to offer? Check out: A breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town home.

​The construction of a dreamy swimming pool
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house.

