18 pictures of contemporary kitchens in Pietermaritzburg

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Contemporary kitchens are timeless. You can never go wrong when it comes to a contemporary kitchen design as it suits everyone’s taste and the minimal design calms yourself while cooking. Since the kitchen is where you’ll be spending most of the time, your kitchen should not only look good, but be functional at the same time. Follow this ideabook to get inspired for designing your own kitchen.

1. Completely white decor

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A white kitchen is difficult to maintain but is simply the most gorgeous as it takes the personality of the homeowner.

2. Built-in wine cellar

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Don’t have any space to build a wine cellar? Do it under the island instead.

​ 3. Stainless steel handles

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Stainless steel handles are charming and ageless and the perfect dash of modern industrial feel you need

4. Enough space between the main counter and island

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Have enough space between the two, so you can move freely especially when your kids are constantly running around.

​ 5. Natural light

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Have big windows in your kitchen to allow as much as natural light inside.

6. Mid-century light accents

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A mid-century light accent is the perfect addition to complete your kitchen decor and give it a timeless appeal.

​ 7. Dusky grey countertops

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Add weight to your white kitchen with dusky grey countertops.

8. Island storage

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Built a big island so that you can get extra storage space for the big pots and pans.

​ 9. Cabinets with frosted glass doors

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Give your kitchen an industrial look with glass doors, but hide what’s inside with a frosted finish.

10. Treat jars on the counter

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Keeping jars filled with treats gives your kitchen a homely look.

11. Special space for refrigerator

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Having a designated space for the refrigerator away from the main kitchen area gives more storage space.

12. Sink against the window

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

You can enjoy the outside view while doing the most boring kitchen task and also keep an eye on your children playing outside.

13. Large island

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A large island doubles as a cutting and chopping area, breakfast bar, and serving table when you have a lot of guests.

14. Breakfast stools on the side

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Rather than keeping bar stools at the end on the kitchen, keep on the island’s side, so that you get free space to move around.

15. Dark wooden floors

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A white kitchen looks best against dark wooden floors.

16. Wall tiles behind the cooking area

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

While cooking, a lot is going to splatter on the wall behind. A tiled wall is easy to clean and maintain.

17. False ceiling for structure

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A false ceiling with accent lights adds structure and depth to the design.

18. Decor compliments wall color

Project : The Howards, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : The Howards

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Choose a decor that compliments the color of your living room or dining area.

Be careful while selecting the type of decor, because even one single make or break it.

Check out more ideabooks for decorating your contemporary kitchen.

