8 classy ways to decorate your kitchen (inspired by South African designers)

When it comes to decorating a small kitchen, you have to be smart. The challenge is, you have to make it look as big as possible yet be fully functional. It should have character, be bright, and a timeless charm. Let’s look at different ways you can decorate a small kitchen and make it your most favorite part of the house.
Always go for combination of light and dark colors to balance the look. Design majority of the kitchen with a light color, like in this design, there’s more white and highlight countertops with a dark color.
Since the kitchen is small, light can be an issue while cooking. Adding LED lights below the cabinets adds character to the
kitchen and also gives you some extra light while cutting veggies.
Add a little green here and there as an element of surprise. Go for terrariums since they are low on maintenance and go along with every type of kitchen decor.
The color white reflects light, so you might want to choose white appliances to make the
kitchen look spacious.
A breakfast bar is so convenient to grab a quick breakfast. Go for sturdy metal and wooden breakfast tools, which are easily movable, so that when you have guests, you can take it to the living room.
A kitchen might not always come with a big pantry and you might need extra space to store dishes, bowls, and ingredients. Instead of having handles for your cabinets, get doors with inbuilt handles at the bottom, so you don’t bang your head into the handles.
Wooden floors are the best as they complement every style of kitchen design. Also, a contemporary industrial kitchen looks better with wooden floors rather than tiles.
No kitchen decor is complete with hand towels and small rug. The the patterns and color of these two to complete your kitchen’s look.
