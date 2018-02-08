Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 classy ways to decorate your kitchen (inspired by South African designers)

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to decorating a small kitchen, you have to be smart. The challenge is, you have to make it look as big as possible yet be fully functional. It should have character, be bright, and a timeless charm. Let’s look at different ways you can decorate a small kitchen and make it your most favorite part of the house.

1. Combination of light and dark

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Always go for combination of light and dark colors to balance the look. Design majority of the kitchen with a light color, like in this design, there’s more white and highlight countertops with a dark color.

​ 2. LED lights

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Since the kitchen is small, light can be an issue while cooking. Adding LED lights below the cabinets adds character to the

kitchen and also gives you some extra light while cutting veggies.

3. Incorporate some greens

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Add a little green here and there as an element of surprise. Go for terrariums since they are low on maintenance and go along with every type of kitchen decor.

​ 4. Choose white appliances

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

The color white reflects light, so you might want to choose white appliances to make the

kitchen look spacious.

5. Minimalist breakfast tools

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A breakfast bar is so convenient to grab a quick breakfast. Go for sturdy metal and wooden breakfast tools, which are easily movable, so that when you have guests, you can take it to the living room.

6. Extra cabinets for extra storage

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A kitchen might not always come with a big pantry and you might need extra space to store dishes, bowls, and ingredients. Instead of having handles for your cabinets, get doors with inbuilt handles at the bottom, so you don’t bang your head into the handles.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Classic wooden floors

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Wooden floors are the best as they complement every style of kitchen design. Also, a contemporary industrial kitchen looks better with wooden floors rather than tiles.

8. Complement the linen

Jamie and Som Ries, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
Capital Kitchens cc

Jamie and Som Ries

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

No kitchen decor is complete with hand towels and small rug. The the patterns and color of these two to complete your kitchen’s look. 

This ideabook is handy for urban dwellers who are often confused about decorating a small kitchen area. 

 For more such kitchen designs, check out our ideabooks.

Stoepvloere: 16 stylvolle idees

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks