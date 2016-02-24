The Terrific Timber Home

homify 360° is your go-to source for noteworthy architectural creations worldwide. Our latest and greatest discovery presents not only fascinating layouts, but also an abundance of that timeless and age-old material that architects and designers can’t seem to get enough of – wood.

Wooden houses exert a special fascination, not the least of which is because of their cosy atmospheres. In addition, they also radiate a certain elegance, as well as a unique closeness with nature. German architectural firm Woody-Holzhaus most definitely approves of this raw material, since it plays such a prominent part in all their creations.

Join us for a getaway to a classy wooden chalet that is charming, luxurious, and decidedly unforgettable.