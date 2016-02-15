How to transform your attic into a reading room

Today we dedicate ourselves whole-heartedly to a project of transformation: how to make your attic into an excellent reading space.
In most cases, attics or basements eventually turn into a space merely for storage where things that we don't even miss accumulate over time. Bags, old clothes, old decorations, toys that the kids not longer use—these become a multitude of things that we do not need, but we don't get rid of!
But we are here to tell you that this storage space can be transformed, giving a whole new look to your home and, even better, creating a space that you can enjoy! And all of this can be done with the advantage of being able to leave some parts of your attic available for storage. Want to know how?
Read on and renew your ideas with this fantastic Ideabook by homify.
How can we transform the attic into a usable space when there is the major problem of sloped walls that lead to a much shorter section of the room? Well first of all, remove these negative thoughts from your head and taken advantage of this feature in your attic! Sloping walls are not necessarily bad and, on the contrary, give a lovely warm feel to the space. This results is a feeling of absolutely comfort for your reading corner.
Start by decorating the ceiling with standard paint, wooden slats, wall paper or even cork—you'll see how this immediately transforms the environment, creating a wonderful ambiance. Then you can fill the wall with a bookcase.
To note: the bookcase must be fitted to the minimum height of the walls. With the left over space, you can create a wonderful storage area for the perfect finish!
This is arguably one of the most important factors to address when it comes to projects in the attic. Regardless of whether it is a project with books or anything else, it's super important to make sure that there are no leaks, broken tiles or holes in the ceiling, otherwise this space will become uncomfortable and horrible to be in! You want your attic to be deemed fit by a health professional to be in!
If there are leaks or holes, then you may consider installing a ceiling to disguise leaks and stains. Although this may reduce the attic height, it will make it a far more pleasant environment. In addition to this, you may consider installing lights in the ceiling—but lighting is something we will address later on.
When it's time to sit down and enjoy your book, you want to feel relaxed, like you are taking refuge with your book. You want to escape from reality and enter a fantasy world. So it is important, when choosing the colours of your new reading space, to focus on colours that transmit calm and tranquillity.
Forget strong and bright colours as they are too stimulating for the environment that you want to create. For this project, opt for pastel tones and cream colours that make the space lighter and less stark. You want it to provoke calm feelings!
Check out these amazing artwork products for inspiration for colour and style in your new reading room!
The next step is choosing the furniture. What to buy for this space so that you can enjoy it fully? It can be a difficult decision, but we are here to help! First, focus on comfort. As a lover of books, you can end up spending hours and hours stuck on your cushion or sofa, devouring the pages of a new novel or adventure series.
So the first step is to pick seats that are comfortable for you, like these gorgeous and cozy looking seats by INT2architecture. These types of seats are a great choice because you can change position constantly as the form of the seat changes, meaning that you aren't constantly forced to lie or sit in the same way.
If you prefer a sofa, choose one where you can lie down—so there must be at least two seats available to sprawl across or a footrest at the front of sofa so that you can stretch your legs. You'll be far more comfortable and relaxed like this!
The storage of your books is also important! You can use shelves, closed cabinets or even stack your books on the floor. Stacking them on the floor is arty and cool at the beginning of your collection, but after a while as you gather more books, it may become a bit impractical. You don't want to lose too much space on the floor.
Lighting is very important here, since it will be the reading room where your eyes will be working intensely to see all of the words on the page.
Firstly, always opt for natural light. A good window or skylight in the roof will help you to get light almost any time of the day. In addition, it allows for light to flood the room (and you can even put your favourite seat strategically under the window so that you can enjoy the light from outside at all times!)
It's also good to check out the wiring and plug points in your attic space because you should definitely have a reading lamp near the sofa. Lighting is so important for your eye sight! Ensure that you position your sofas next to sufficient plug points so that you always have a lamp at hand!
A reading space is a not reading space without a good amount of books, right? So collect all of the copies of books that you possibly have at home and bring them upstairs. Next, create or buy shelves, taking advantage of the space that you have available. Arrange the books by type, alphabetically or simply randomly.
Follow our steps and by now, your room should have the air of a library!
Last but not least, we have to remind you of the importance of fresh air as well as good air circulation. There are many ways to do this such as creating a patio or outside space just outside of the attic or invest in windows.
The top of the house is also an area that easily overheats, so this is a good reason not to skip this step. Also read how to: Have A Healthier Home Environment With Natural Materials.
Consider this and all of the previous tips we have given you and you have the perfect reading space!