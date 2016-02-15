How to transform your attic into a reading room

Today we dedicate ourselves whole-heartedly to a project of transformation: how to make your attic into an excellent reading space.

In most cases, attics or basements eventually turn into a space merely for storage where things that we don't even miss accumulate over time. Bags, old clothes, old decorations, toys that the kids not longer use—these become a multitude of things that we do not need, but we don't get rid of!

But we are here to tell you that this storage space can be transformed, giving a whole new look to your home and, even better, creating a space that you can enjoy! And all of this can be done with the advantage of being able to leave some parts of your attic available for storage. Want to know how?

Read on and renew your ideas with this fantastic Ideabook by homify.