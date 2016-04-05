For Everything and the Kitchen Sink!

For some the kitchen may be that place where they just warm up microwave meals to eat in front of the TV, but for others the kitchen is so much more! It is a place of harmony… gourmet meals, entertainment and family. So you're thinking of revamping your own kitchen but don't know where to begin? The homify team have compiled a list of tips and ideas to ensure that your kitchen remodel is perfect and that no detail is left out!

Essentials such as the kitchen sink are more than just a must for hygiene purposes, the kitchen sink is now an expression of style, so don't forget to allocate adequate space in your planning? As with any remodelling or construction, things do go wrong and the use of incorrect materials could see you forking more money out in the long run. Look at the aesthectics of the material and its quality before making any decision!