Display your wall art like a pro

A lot of people would rather face world destruction than a bare wall. The sight of a blank, white wall conjures up images of poor taste and empty houses, and is really just too much to stand for some of us. True, the lack of wall art can make a wall seem pretty sad and bland, especially if it doesn’t have any interesting texture to boast about, like striking exposed brick.

Although there are several interesting ways to transform a wall into a colourful and dynamic decor piece, today’s topic focuses exclusively on hanging pictures. And should you think that there is no art involved to hammering a set of framed photographs to a wall, think again! Although there are numerous possibilities to approaching one’s wall art, there are also several things one must NOT do to secure a stunning and eye-catching wall.

Whether you prefer framed photos of family, friends and pets, black and white photographs of architectural ruins, or striking art pieces that cost a pretty penny, our list of tips will definitely not leave you hanging!