This modern family lives in a stunning prefab home

This modern and cool prefabricated home located in the United Kingdom was constructed by Build Different, and features all the elements of a technologically advanced house but with the added benefit of being eco-friendly. A house that takes a look at environmental solutions is definitely a house of the future! This structure has all the bases covered with the inclusion of solar panels for energy production and even a biomass furnace!

Because this family home is built from prefabricated materials a huge amount of energy was saved during the construction period, meaning the house could be built far more quickly. Another cool part of this home is that the lighting and heating is controlled by tablet or smartphone… how intelligent is that?!

Do you want a closer look?