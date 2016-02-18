This modern family lives in a stunning prefab home

This modern and cool prefabricated home located in the United Kingdom was constructed by Build Different, and features all the elements of a technologically advanced house but with the added benefit of being eco-friendly. A house that takes a look at environmental solutions is definitely a house of the future! This structure has all the bases covered with the inclusion of solar panels for energy production and even a biomass furnace!
Because this family home is built from prefabricated materials a huge amount of energy was saved during the construction period, meaning the house could be built far more quickly. Another cool part of this home is that the lighting and heating is controlled by tablet or smartphone… how intelligent is that?!
This cool home has a modern exterior design and although it may seem small at first glance, it actually occupies a space of 195 square metres. This is a perfect home for the modern family with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with all the rooms fitting onto one storey home without it being claustrophobic.
The central area of this stunning home has a wooden façade, which has a cabin-like look to it, creating a cosy environment from the exterior. From the image we can clearly see the solar panelled roof generating electricity from our most precious source, while looking stylish too!
Before we head inside this beautiful home we should take a second peek at the structured designer exterior.
This home takes full advantage of clever ventilation to create a soothingly comfortable interior without having to add an air conditioner for those very hot days. Each aspect of this home design has taken comfort in mind to create a relaxed atmosphere yet being extra eco-friendly at the same time.
And with so much natural sunlight entering the home, it is sure to be comfortable as well!
The interior of this modern home is almost bathed in white walls creating a minimalist yet chic décor. The living room and kitchen share an open space but the generous and spacious interior makes it all the more comfortable.
The furniture and flooring of this home is simple and neutral in colour but the use of a funky and colourful rug adds that touch of vibrancy to the room, completing the décor element quite wonderfully and adding a personal touch.
This spacious kitchen is truly stunning! The simple black and white décor will be trendy for a long period of time with enough space to entertain a few close family and friends over a great meal with eating areas at the bar and the dining room.
It's comfortable and elegantly decorated with ample lighting in the form of natural sunlight throughout the day and lighting situated throughout the open plan space for the evenings.
This home really has included all the elements of modern living and even has a fireplace that is situated in a part of the house with glamorously high ceilings.
Relaxing and stylish black armchairs decorate the room along with a colourful rug. But this modern furnace is not just futuristic in its form, it is also better for the environment. The furnace burns biomass, which is far cheaper and more eco-friendly then burning coal.
This modern and minimalist bathroom is simple yet cosy, with the addition of the warming neutral wooden furnishings and, although it is very different to the rest of the home, it still has a classic charm.
The chic finish of this bathroom has ample storage for all toiletries, towels and detergents leaving this bathroom with an uncluttered look, while the addition of a metal towel rack is the perfect way to dry used towels in a neat and tidy manner, but remaining stylish!