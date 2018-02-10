7 pictures of creative kitchens designed by architects in South Africa

CAPITAL KITCHENS CC in Pietermaritzburg most definitely know their stuff when it comes to beautiful heart of the homes (aka kitchens). Experienced in the designing, building and installation of dream kitchens, they provide a selection of trendy designs and creative solutions for not only kitchens, but also bathrooms, bedrooms and other built-in cupboards for homes and businesses.

They've been making interior dreams come true for over 56 years, and their knowledge and vast experience definitely show in their beautifully detailed work.

Let's take a look at some of their inspiring designs…