7 pictures of creative kitchens designed by architects in South Africa

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
New Kitchen- February 2016
CAPITAL KITCHENS CC in Pietermaritzburg most definitely know their stuff when it comes to beautiful heart of the homes (aka kitchens). Experienced in the designing, building and installation of dream kitchens, they provide a selection of trendy designs and creative solutions for not only kitchens, but also bathroomsbedrooms and other built-in cupboards for homes and businesses.

They've been making interior dreams come true for over 56 years, and their knowledge and vast experience definitely show in their beautifully detailed work.

Let's take a look at some of their inspiring designs…

6

New Kitchen- February 2016
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

2

New Kitchen- February 2016
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

3

New Kitchen- February 2016
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

4

New Kitchen- February 2016
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

5

New Kitchen- February 2016
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

1

New Kitchen- February 2016
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

7

New Kitchen- February 2016
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Speaking of the heart of the home, see these 8 amazing low-cost storage solutions for your kitchen.

​Die prentjiemooi styl van ‘n stokou huis
What are your thoughts on these kitchen designs?

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

