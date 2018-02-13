Your browser is out-of-date.

​The beauty of House Swaziland

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern style bedroom
Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us all the way to Swaziland, where Johannesburg-based professional team Principia Design took control of a modern contemporary home.

The brief? A full interior design for a large residential dwelling. The style? A blend of ethnic and contemporary furniture and décor pieces to complement the modern finishes, large spaces and open-plan layouts.

The results? Right here…

​Oceans of light flooding in

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Large interior rooms require a lot of creative and clever ways of bringing in adequate natural lighting (unless you think that the gloomy look is in style, which it never will be). Fortunately, this structure has no qualms about feeling dark or miserable, for those stunning two-storey windows ensure buckets of sunshine flooding indoors.

​Open-plan beauty

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern living room
House Swaziland

To capitalise on the supreme amount of indoor space, open-plan layouts were opted for, as we can see here where one living room beautifully connects with another (even though a slight change in colour palettes distinguishes the one from the other).

​Dining with a view

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern living room
House Swaziland

Apart from sharing its layout with in informal lounge, the dining room is also prone to beautiful garden views flooding inside via windows and generous doors. And what do you think about the stylish way that contrasting colours and materials (like polished marble and wood) have been used?

Let’s see a few more images that speak of this super inspiring design.

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern kitchen
House Swaziland

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
House Swaziland

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
House Swaziland

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern style bedroom
House Swaziland

From one design to another, let’s see A stunning house inspired and surrounded by nature.

​The wonderfully white dream home of Cape Town
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

