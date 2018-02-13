​The beauty of House Swaziland

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us all the way to Swaziland, where Johannesburg-based professional team Principia Design took control of a modern contemporary home.
The brief? A full interior design for a large residential dwelling. The style? A blend of ethnic and contemporary furniture and décor pieces to complement the modern finishes, large spaces and open-plan layouts.
The results? Right here…
Large interior rooms require a lot of creative and clever ways of bringing in adequate natural lighting (unless you think that the gloomy look is in style, which it never will be). Fortunately, this structure has no qualms about feeling dark or miserable, for those stunning two-storey windows ensure buckets of sunshine flooding indoors.
To capitalise on the supreme amount of indoor space, open-plan layouts were opted for, as we can see here where one living room beautifully connects with another (even though a slight change in colour palettes distinguishes the one from the other).
Apart from sharing its layout with in informal lounge, the dining room is also prone to beautiful garden views flooding inside via windows and generous doors. And what do you think about the stylish way that contrasting colours and materials (like polished marble and wood) have been used?
Let’s see a few more images that speak of this super inspiring design.
