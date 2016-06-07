The beautiful container house that this family calls home

Designed by Spanish Architects, Abaton, this small, unique and modern transportable home is an icon when it comes to sustainable and contemporary design. Compact and featuring only the bare necessities, but in the most comfortable and stylish way possible, the best part about this home is that you can pick it up and put it down anywhere!

Think about it, with a home like this you could spend weeks at the sea, days at the base of a mountain, months in the countryside and even a year in the city! You'd never have to pack a bag or leave the comfort of your own home!

So let's visit this gorgeous little haven, where your views could change any day that you choose!