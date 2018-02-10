A modern house in Johannesburg filled with natural light

Coming up with creative ideas to decorate a modern house can be a bit tiring. However, the outcome is always beautiful and grand. In todays ideabook, we're going to show you a fantastic home which has been designed keeping modern features in mind. Another positive of this house is that it receives ample amount of sunlight which makes it look bright and airy. It also features a minimalistic interior decoration theme so that it is easy for you to get inspired.
The first room of the house is the living space which features a beautiful color contrast. While the floor and walls of the area have been painted in white, the furniture is incorporated of black color. It creates a visually aesthetic look.
To add to the modernity of the living space elements like an electric fireplace and a beautiful center table have been incorporated. They not only act as a beautiful focal piece but also create a cozy and comfortable area which the family can enjoy together.
The dining area of this house also follows the same color palette like the living room. By using the color black for the chairs as well as the mirror frame, the place gets a touch of regalness. Apart from this the rest of the decor has been kept minimalistic.
The dining room receives a modern touch with the help of a custom light fixture. Besides the decorative fruit bowl on the dining table also gives it a fresh look. The metallic finish on the legs of the chairs and table also compliments the overall color theme.
To design a minimalistic style kitchen using stainless steel appliances is a great idea. The silver and black color of the gadgets provide a bit of symmetry to this space as well. Apart from this the cooking island also serves as an extended meal counter.
A beautiful hanging chair can also provide a modern look to your outdoor area. It is not only a fun piece of furniture but can also help you save floor space. Besides, the hanging chair is white so that it is in sync with the minimalistic decor theme.
In this picture, you can see the full view of the outdoor ground. The sofa is made out of jute which is colored with silver paint. Apart from this, the center table is also made of the same material. The tiled floor of the outdoor lounge makes it even more easy to maintain.
This beautiful house also has a standard white staircase. However to decorate the area a photographic portrait has been incorporated on one of the walls. More so, the upper part of the wall features a fabulous glass partition along with a decorative light fixture.
Another modern element which can be found in this house is the wood and metal bar stools. The stainless steel finish on these seats complements the kitchen decor as well as the counter.
The entertainment room acts as a shared space for the entire family. It follows the same color pattern as the rest of the house. The geometrical shape floor rug, as well as the white console table, act as the modern feature of this space.
