Tour of a modern lodge of Gauteng

Have you been trying to find inspiration for creating your very own modern mansion? If so then our today's ideabook is a must read for you. In this article, we will take you through a beautiful modern lodge of Gauteng which is based on a rustic yet grand design concept. More so, we will tell you about how the different sections have been decorated to keep up with the theme.
The first room that we see is the living space of this magnificent mansion. The open wooden beams act as the focal point of this area and also give it a rustic look. Besides the color theme also displays earthy tones so that it compliments the rest of the decor.
To beat the harsh summer heat, a beautiful outdoor swimming pool has also been incorporated. The area next to it is used as an exterior siting which also doubles the capacity of the main living room. To add a touch of green a small part of grass is also planted.
Unlike traditional houses this mansion has a side entrance so that the central part can receive ample sunlight. Also, the color grey dominates the entrance facade so that it does not stand out like a sore thumb against the surrounding landscape.
The bedroom has been designed based on an open concept which is why you can see a lot of large windows and no partitions. The fireplace acts as a separator between the bathroom and the sleeping area. To create a focal wall stones and upholstery have been used.
The night view of the outdoor swimming pool area is as beautiful as it is in the day. To create a cozy ambiance yellow color lights have been used throughout the region. Apart from this the highlighters also enhance the beauty of the rustic stonewall.
Another example of rustic ambiance can be seen in the living space of this beautiful mansion. Whether it is the wooden furniture, stonewall, or the fireplace, it all screams of a typical country style house. Even the sofas are covered in brown leather to add to the natural design.
To give the vertical surfaces of the house at distinct look stones have been used everywhere. Whether it is the entrance or the living room you can see the similar pattern throughout.
The guest bathroom features a soak-in tub as well as a shower cubicle. To provide a sense of symmetry a stone wall has been added to the bathroom as well. Also, natural materials like wood have been used for creating the vanity as well as the mirror frame.
This open kitchen serves as the central location to the rest of the house. It has been designed using wood and cement so that it follows a minimal design concept. To mark the area the ceiling has been made purely of cement with multiple LED lights.
For more house tours check out our ideabooks