A stunning house inspired and surrounded by nature

The leopard creek estate is all about natural ambiance and architecture. The house focuses on using locally sourced natural materials so that it compliments the overall design theme. Apart from this the secluded location of the estate also adds to the concept of the design. To take you on a tour of this beautiful property we have created today's ideabook. It highlights different areas of the mansion along with the way it has been decorated.
The house features a side entrance through the garden. Due to this, the interior receives ample amount of natural sunlight. Apart from this the side entrance also adds to the open concept of the house.
This picture showcases the kitchen area of the leopard creek estate. The counters are placed in a parallel layout so that it is easy to walk around in the middle. All the cooking appliances are limited to only one counter as seen in this picture.
The leopard creek estate has two main dining areas. On the left side is the small four-seater table which is used by the family on a daily basis. Whereas on the right-hand side is a large eight seater dining table which can be used in case there is a get-together.
The living room design also keeps in sync with the natural theme. To give a grand touch to the area, a beautiful stone wall has been incorporated. The furniture is also made of jute or wicker which compliments the color palette of the house.
To use the outdoor area well, a beautiful lounge has been created. It features a central fireplace so that people can sit around it during winters. Here the seating arrangement is the part of the structure itself as it is made of cement.
In this picture, you can see the beautiful view of the surrounding landscape. The hilly terrain of the area complements this original house perfectly. Besides the side entrances helps the house to receive sunlight even during the evening.
The sliding glass doors used for creating the main entrance allow the outdoor and indoor areas to be combined seamlessly. By merely opening the doors the interior transforms into one large space.
To keep the garden low maintenance it has been designed using a minimalistic approach. Here the beautiful stone pond acts as the decorative element.
Here is another picture showcasing the open concept floor plan of the house. This rectangular structure acts as the central area of the house. It depicts an excellent way of incorporating the kitchen, dining, and living room in one large space.
This magnificent night view of the interior showcases the warm tone light fixtures used throughout the house. It also gives you the glimpse of the indoor fireplace.
In this map, you will be able to see how the different sections of the state have been placed. It showcases rectangular structures throughout the area that are connected by elaborate walkways.
For more tours check out our ideabooks