A modern house in the heart of Johannesburg

One the fastest growing cities in South Africa is Johannesburg. That is why here one can see a lot of buildings with modern architecture. In today’s ideabook we are going to take you through one such modern mansion which is located on the outskirts of the city. The building is famous for its grand and luxurious appearance that feels like an oasis.
The central part of the building is kept open so that it can be used as parking. To make the area look beautiful, it is decorated with plants and a durable stone floor.
The entrance facade of the house feature stone walls of different types. On one side you can see a chic looking marble wall whereas the other is made of uncut stones. Also, the use of color grey allows the wooden fixtures to stand out.
The backyard of the house is filled with different relaxation zones which are used by the family to spend quality time together. Also, it displays the openings leading to other rooms of the house including the living area and the bar.
Based on an open concept this living room showcases a minimalistic design. The use of yellow color adds a touch of vibrancy to the entire ambiance. Other than this to keep it in sync with the natural team materials like wood are incorporated in the form of the center table.
Entrance gate of the house also adds to the grandness of this building. It is made using sleek wooden planks which are fixed at equal intervals. The natural color of the wood also allows it to stand out from the rest of the space.
The kitchen of this house features a parallel counter layout. On one side the cooking appliances are installed whereas the other is used as a meal counter. To give the space a distinctive look hanging light fixtures have been added. The dining area is placed between the living room and the kitchen. It also looks at the beautiful view of the backyard garden through the large glass windows.
The outdoor lounge area is situated right next to the parking. It acts as the perfect place to sit during summers due to its covered ceiling. Also, the furniture used within the area is made of natural wood so that it compliments the rustic theme.
In this picture, you can see the outside view of the bedrooms situated on the first floor. The balcony is encased in a glass railing so that it does not obstruct the view. Also, wooden sliding doors are used in case the owners need privacy.
This beautiful mansion also has a large size family garden. In order to keep up with the minimalistic design concept, the area is decorated with only a few plants and natural grass.
The bar also acts as a gathering place for the family. It is placed right behind the kitchen and is assessable even from the outdoors. The illuminated counter and bar stools act as the perfect decorative elements within the room.
Another outdoor seating area is this beautiful patio which is located next to the garden. The highlight of this area is the semi-enclosed roof which is made of wooden planks.
