The Glass Lake House

Designed by the Netherlands-based Lab32 Architects, this incredible villa is the modern dream. Based on 650 square metres of property, this home is clean, sleek, contemporary and classic all at the same time.

And these are architects who know what they are doing! They have designed several other homes, including Droomhuis Met Ambylight, the Bungalow in Bilthoven and the Eigentijdse Bungalow. All of their projects are incredibly smart and sophisticated. This is also functional design at its best!

This particular home is based on a lake, so you will notice that the architects have done their best to include the surrounding views and beautiful landscape into the design, ensuring that it can be seen from just about any angle.

So let us go and admire their handy work!