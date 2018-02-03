16 Beautiful ways to decorate a big garden

Having a big garden is a dream that most of us desire. However, trying to come up with ideas to decorate the space can be a bit challenging. The larger the area, the more difficult it is to make it look pleasant and lively. In today's ideabook we are going to talk about 16 ways with which you can decorate a large garden. This will allow you to create a harmonious-looking outdoor area which can also be used for hosting large gatherings or parties.
Creating a light color wooden deck is the perfect way to make your garden look beautiful.
Another way to incorporate wood in your large garden is by creating planters as seen in this picture.
Plants play a significant role while decorating a garden. That is why a massive garden should always have tropical plants with large leaves and foliage.
The other important thing to remember while creating a large garden is to delimit the area. Here the designer has built a low rise partition between the plants and the rest of the space.
Brick walls can not only be used too secure your house but can also act as a beautiful decorative element for your garden.
Wooden fences similar to these can be used for hiding your water supply tanks or even gardening tools.
One of the simplest ways to line the floor of your garden is by using a grass. It not only looks natural but is also very easy to maintain.
A large garden can also be divided into two levels to give it a dynamic effect just like you see in this picture.
Apart from small plants, you can even use trees to decorate your large family garden.
The vertical surface of your garden can be decorated by using wall-mounted planters which display small details.
In case you're looking for low maintenance plants then options like cactus and succulents are highly recommended.
The easiest way to add a touch of color to your large garden is by incorporating vibrant flowers.
Another way to partition your garden is by using bamboo and wire structures.
The flower beds can also be lined with stones to give it a more rustic and natural look.
Big boulders can also be used for creating stone planters which compliment the overall natural theme of the garden.
Here the designer has combined different elements like a rustic looking brick wall along with the tropical plants and stone planters.
For more designs check out our ideabooks.