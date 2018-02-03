16 Beautiful ways to decorate a big garden

Having a big garden is a dream that most of us desire. However, trying to come up with ideas to decorate the space can be a bit challenging. The larger the area, the more difficult it is to make it look pleasant and lively. In today's ideabook we are going to talk about 16 ways with which you can decorate a large garden. This will allow you to create a harmonious-looking outdoor area which can also be used for hosting large gatherings or parties.