16 Beautiful ways to decorate a big garden

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Large Family Garden, Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Having a big garden is a dream that most of us desire. However, trying to come up with ideas to decorate the space can be a bit challenging. The larger the area, the more difficult it is to make it look pleasant and lively. In today's ideabook we are going to talk about 16 ways with which you can decorate a large garden. This will allow you to create a harmonious-looking outdoor area which can also be used for hosting large gatherings or parties.

1. Wooden deck

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Creating a light color wooden deck is the perfect way to make your garden look beautiful.

2. Wooden planters

Large family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Another way to incorporate wood in your large garden is by creating planters as seen in this picture.

3. Tropical plants

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Plants play a significant role while decorating a garden. That is why a massive garden should always have tropical plants with large leaves and foliage.

4. Delimiting the area

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

The other important thing to remember while creating a large garden is to delimit the area. Here the designer has built a low rise partition between the plants and the rest of the space.

5. Brick wall

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Brick walls can not only be used too secure your house but can also act as a beautiful decorative element for your garden.

6. Wooden fence

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Wooden fences similar to these can be used for hiding your water supply tanks or even gardening tools.

7. Grass

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

One of the simplest ways to line the floor of your garden is by using a grass. It not only looks natural but is also very easy to maintain.

8. Two levels

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

A large garden can also be divided into two levels to give it a dynamic effect just like you see in this picture.

9. Trees

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Apart from small plants, you can even use trees to decorate your large family garden.

10. Wall mounted planters

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

The vertical surface of your garden can be decorated by using wall-mounted planters which display small details.

11. Rows of cactus

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

In case you're looking for low maintenance plants then options like cactus and succulents are highly recommended.

12. Colorful flowers

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

The easiest way to add a touch of color to your large garden is by incorporating vibrant flowers.

13. Bamboo and wire partition

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Another way to partition your garden is by using bamboo and wire structures.

14. Lined with stones

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

The flower beds can also be lined with stones to give it a more rustic and natural look.

15. Stone planters

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Big boulders can also be used for creating stone planters which compliment the overall natural theme of the garden.

16. Combining elements

Large Family Garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Large Family Garden

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Here the designer has combined different elements like a rustic looking brick wall along with the tropical plants and stone planters.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

​The 600 m² modern house of exquisite beauty in Johannesburg
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?

