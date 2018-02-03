Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The 600 m² modern house of exquisite beauty in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Loading admin actions …

600 m² is certainly nothing to scoff at, especially not when it’s done up as stylishly as today’s homify 360° discovery – but that’s what you get when you work with seasoned professionals, like Johannesburg-based Luc Zeghers Architects.

They had the opportunity of conjuring up this remarkable beauty in the stylish Waterfall Country Estate. And even though strict architectural guidelines were presented by the estate, the pros still managed to do something exceptional with this project.

Let’s get inspired…

Coming to life

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

Daylight does absolutely nothing to diminish this house’s look and style, yet it’s night time when this structure truly shines – literally!

Oceans of space

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

Enjoying a trendy (yet practical) open-plan layout, the interiors also get to bask in beautiful daylight and yard views. And is there any better focal piece than that elongated modern fireplace at the back? We think not!

The glamorous heart of this home

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

Speaking of beautiful views, the architects clearly had the working cook in mind when they busied themselves with the kitchen, for this space gets to look out onto the neat-as-a-pin yard with a pool 24/7. 

But it’s that gorgeous island with expertly placed lighting that really knocks this design out of the park! 

Let’s indulge in a few more images of this wonderful design.

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate, Luc Zeghers Architects Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

600 square meter home in Waterfall Country Estate

Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects
Luc Zeghers Architects

Seeking something more… exceptional? Then get ready for A unique 86sqm house that will take your breath away!

An outdoor tour of a beautiful spine house in Johannesburg
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks