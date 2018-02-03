​The 600 m² modern house of exquisite beauty in Johannesburg

600 m² is certainly nothing to scoff at, especially not when it’s done up as stylishly as today’s homify 360° discovery – but that’s what you get when you work with seasoned professionals, like Johannesburg-based Luc Zeghers Architects.
They had the opportunity of conjuring up this remarkable beauty in the stylish Waterfall Country Estate. And even though strict architectural guidelines were presented by the estate, the pros still managed to do something exceptional with this project.
Let’s get inspired…
Daylight does absolutely nothing to diminish this house’s look and style, yet it’s night time when this structure truly shines – literally!
Enjoying a trendy (yet practical) open-plan layout, the interiors also get to bask in beautiful daylight and yard views. And is there any better focal piece than that elongated modern fireplace at the back? We think not!
Speaking of beautiful views, the architects clearly had the working cook in mind when they busied themselves with the kitchen, for this space gets to look out onto the neat-as-a-pin yard with a pool 24/7.
But it’s that gorgeous island with expertly placed lighting that really knocks this design out of the park!
Let’s indulge in a few more images of this wonderful design.
